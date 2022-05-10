CHAMPLAIN — Saranac Lake picked up their first win of the season with a 9-5 win over Northeastern Clinton, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
The Red Storm scored four runs in the final inning including when Kylee Meyer struck a three-run home run. Marley Small also had a double in the win. Karlie Goetz fanned 12 batters for the win in the circle.
“Saranac Lake was able to take advantage of timely hitting, moving runners across,” Cougars coach Carrie McComb said. “ Goetz pitched a great game and both defenses were fairly clean.”
The Red Storm only left four runners stranded on the bases, while the Cougars had 10.
“We are continuing to progress,” McComb said. “We were only down by one going into the top of the seventh.”
In the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars got one run back, but ended the game with bases loaded. Desiree Dubois had two hits for NCCS in the loss.
Saranac Lake 9, NCCS 5
NCCS 000 103 1 — 5 6 1
SLCS 000 320 4 — 9 9 2
Goetz and Whitson. Lafountain and Bresnahan. WP- Goetz. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Small (SLCS). HR- Meyer (SLCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 15
MORIAH 2
PLATTSBURGH — Allison Crahan launched a home run to lead the Hornets’ offensive attack in a decisive win over the Vikings.
Maddy Fuller also hit a double in the win. Plattsburgh pitchers Marissa Silver and Calli Fitzwater combined for eight strikeouts in the win and only allowed two hits and four walks. Lauren Baker, Amanda Vaughn and Fuller all had two hits in the win.
“Our defense played well behind six strong innings from Silver, and Fitzwater pitched a solid seventh inning,” PHS coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said.
For Moriah, Sara Shoobe and Paige Towns both recorded a single despite the loss.
“Give Moriah a lot of credit, they played hard the whole game and they made a lot of really good defensive plays,” the McMahons said. “We put a lot of balls in play and they only had two errors.”
PHS 15, Moriah 2
MCS 001 001 0 — 2 2 2
PHS 901 203 X — 15 10 1
J. Eichen and Anderson. Silver, Fitzwater (7) and Hemingway, Duquette (4). WP- Silver. LP- J. Eichen. 2B- Fuller 2 (PHS). HR- Crahan (PHS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 14
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats honored their lone senior, pitching ace Rhylee Poupore, before the game and capped off the ceremony with a solid win over the Vikings.
Poupore got the win in the circle but not before fanning 13 Moriah batters.
Makenna LaBarge notched a two-run double, with three RBIs total in the win. Abby Peryea whacked a triple while Kate Lapoint hit a two-run single. Ashlyn Seguin also recorded an RBI.
For the Patriots, Kaydence Hoehn had a three-run triple, while Shea Durgan hit a double.
NAC 14, AVCS 6
AVCS 000 201 3 — 6 6 6
NAC 022 964 X — 14 10 3
Hickey and Richards. Poupore and H. Gilmore. WP- Poupore. LP- Hickey. 2B- LaBarge (NAC), Durgan (AVCS). 3B- Peryea (NAC), Hoehn (AVCS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 32
LAKE PLACID 6
LAKE PLACID — Kaitlyn Ross had a nice game on both sides, striking out 10 in a complete game in the circle while also launching a grand slam for Crown Point in their rout of Lake Placid.
Ross also had a single in the win.
For the Blue Bombers, Emma Adragna went 2-for-3 with two singles.
Crown Point 32, Lake Placid 6
LP 014 011 — 6 4 4
CP 185 5(10)2 — 32 7 1
Ross and Munson. Huffman, Patterson (4), Adragna (5), Pedu (5) and Adragna, Herzog (4). WP- Ross. LP- Huffman. HR- Ross (CP).
BOQUET VALLEY 19
WELLS 8
ELIZABETHTOWN — Freshman Emily Hickey got her first varsity start in the circle and picked up the win with three strikeouts through five innings.
Abbey Schwoebel, who came in as relief for Hickey, notched the Griffins’ lone double in the win, counting for one of her three total hits. Sophie Pulsifer whacked two hits.
Griffins coach Jim Monty also said that Abigail Lindsay recorded her first varsity hit as well.
For the Indians, catcher Layla Rust rapped a double and a triple, despite the loss.
Boquet Valley 19, Wells 8
WEL 021 104 0 — 8 8 5
BV 620 632 X — 19 10 2
Allen, Wright (4) and Rust. Hickey, Schwoebel (6) and Pulsifer. WP- Hickey. LP- Allen. 2B- Rust (WEL), Schwoebel (BV). 3B- Rust (WEL).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 11
CHAZY 0
SCHROON LAKE — Jadynn Egloff went 3-for-4 while her Bolton/Schroon Lake team shut out Chazy.
Ila Hubert had a double in the win, while Jane Trowbridge picked up the win in the circle.
Bolton/Schroon Lake 11, Chazy 0
CCRS 000 000 0 — 0 1
B/SL 102 413 X — 11 10
Columbus and Turek. Trowbridge, Egloff (5) and Scott. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Columbus. 2B- Hubert (B/SL).
NON-LEAGUE
TICONDEROGA 21
FORT ANN 18
TICONDEROGA — Once again, Adysen Moore sent 5-for-5 at the plate, with two triples, a double and two singles, recording two RBIs in the Sentinels’ high scoring win over Fort Ann.
Moore is now 10-for-10 in two straight games.
“She also made a shoestring catch in left field to end the third inning,” Ti coach Eric Mullen said. “Addy has been terrific since she came up to varsity right after spring break. She is locked in at the plate and has been solid in the field for us whether in the outfield, infield, or catching”
Jade Frasier also had a double for the Sentinels, while Cassidy Mattison had three hits on five at-bats and notched three RBIs.
“Mattison also turned a key double play by herself at shortstop to end the Fort Ann threat in the sixth inning and kept the game tied at 16,” Mullen said. “Cassidy has been key for us at shortstop all season in not only making the routine plays but always seems to make one extraordinary play each game as well. She also has been consistent with the bat all season as well.”
Andrea Paige had three hits in the win, as well as five strikeouts in the winning pitching effort. Jaelyn Whitford, Sophia Dorsett, Kennedy Davis, and Frasier all had two hits in the win.
Emily Blondin had a strong game for Fort Ann with two triples and five RBIs. She also struck out seven while taking the pitching loss.
Ti 21, Fort Ann 18
FA 206 503 2 — 18 13 8
TCS 381 135 X — 21 20 9
Blondin and Wright. Paige and Dorsett, Moore (4). WP- Paige. LP- Blondin. 2B- Moore (TCS), Frasier (TCS), Meshino (FA). 3B- Moore 2 (TCS), Blondin 2 (FA).
MONDAY
CVAC
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 14
MORIAH 3
ELLENBURG — Rhylee Poupore struck out 12 Moriah batters en route to the Bobcats’ decisive victory.
Catcher Hallie Gilmore went 3-for-4 at the plate, notching four RBIs and smacking two doubles. Abby Peryea whacked an RBI triple for NAC, while Mackenna LaBarge hit a double and Alexis McDonald got a two-run single.
For Moriah, Madelyn Eichen hit a triple, while Jillian Eichen shouldered the pitching loss, but struck out seven.
NAC 14, Moriah 3
MCS 002 001 0 — 3 3 4
NAC 330 224 X — 14 9 2
J. Eichen and Anderson. Poupore and H. Gilmore. WP- Poupore. LP- J. Eichen. 2B- H. Gilmore 2 (NAC), LaBarge (NAC). 3B- M. Eichen (MCS), Peryea (NAC).
