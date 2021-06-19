SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake started with a bang on offense, and with freshman pitcher Cedar Rivers coasting on the mound, the Red Storm were in business.
Already with a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference regular season title in its back pocket, Saranac Lake finished its season on a high note thanks to a 9-1 win over Ticonderoga in the Section VII Class C baseball championship.
The Red Storm got out to a quick 3-0 lead and added on four more in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Meanwhile, Rivers was dealing, turning in what turned out to be a complete-game performance that featured no earned runs with 10 strikeouts and just two hits and three walks allowed.
"I started off the game throwing strikes and was really able to locate well," Rivers said. "Having that combined with Ben Clark behind the plate catching and calling a good game for me was great.
"It feels good to win it in Saranac Lake. This is really special."
Will Woodruff served as the Red Storm's catalyst at the top of the lineup, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances with two singles and two walks. He added three stolen bases and a run scored in Saranac Lake's first inning.
"I love getting our team going," Woodruff said. "It feels good. Momentum is huge. If we don't start the game hot, we already feel like we are behind in a sense. We started off really well and gained momentum as the game went on."
Woodruff tied David Warner for the team lead in hits with two, and Brady Yando and Brady Roberts both drove in two runs.
Roberts delivered the big blow in the Red Storm's fifth inning with a two-run triple, and Yando brought home Saranac Lake's final two runs with a single in the sixth.
"I thought our kids hit the ball really well," Red Storm coach Eric Bennett said. "Even more so what impressed me was our ability to play well on defense. We had some solid defense, and Cedar pitched lights out. The championship game was a perfect day for it all to come together."
Saranac Lake started off the game with two singles and a double, and in the blink of an eye, the Sentinels were behind.
"I thought the big part of the game was them getting on us offensively with three runs right off the bat," Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett said. "We were digging out of a hole the whole time. You come in optimistic to a game like this, but when you fall behind, it's tough."
Nate Trudeau and Garrett Drinkwine had the lone hits on the day for Ticonderoga, and Trudeau also walked twice.
Gavin Tucker took the loss on the mound, working 4.2 innings and surrendering four earned runs on six hits and five walks. He punched out seven.
"We did not get the big hit when we needed to get the big hit," Dorsett said. "Early on, I thought we were doing OK. We did not strike out much, and we were putting the ball in play. They made the plays. We had a couple runners on at certain points, but we needed to get a run or two much earlier."
Due to the odd scenarios presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ticonderoga is still the defending Class C state champion thanks to its title run in 2019.
Dorsett said getting to this year's championship game will serve as some key building blocks for the future since the team will lose just one senior to graduation.
As for the Red Storm, this championship run checked off many boxes that had been left unmarked for quite some time.
This is Saranac Lake's first sectional crown since 1998, which is quite an accomplishment for Bennett, a first-year varsity baseball coach known much more for his football prowess as the Red Storm's longtime gridiron coach.
"As a first-year coach of the varsity, I learned a lot from these kids," Bennett said. "It's really important to find that balance of listening to these kids without them running the show.
"We worked through that in the early part of the season and got on the same page by the end. Coaching is coaching. You have your standards, you hold kids accountable and you let them play."
—
Saranac Lake 9, Ticonderoga 1
TCS 000 001 0 — 1 2 5
SLC 300 042 X — 9 8 1
Tucker, Yaw (5) and Stonitsch. Rivers and Clark. WP- Rivers. LP- Tucker. 2B- Warner (SLC), Roberts (SLC).
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.