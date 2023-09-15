SCHUYLER FALLS — Fall is in the air and the conditions were fair for the cross country meet at Macomb Reservation State Park, Thursday.
Saranac Lake continued its strong start to the season as both the boys and girls improved to 5-0, sweeping the team portions of the event.
Peru and Beekmantown competed well to each walk away with one win from the race.
On the boys’ side, the Red Storm had three of the top five, and five of the top 15 to claim victory.
Saranac Lake’s Jake Kollmer came in first with a time of 17:06, less than 10 seconds ahead of second place Jon Slick of Beekmantown.
Nolan Laidman finished just behind his Eagle teammate at 17:45.
Sam Bickford and Sam Madden helped the Red Storm round out the top five at 18:28 and 18:58, respectively.
The Nighthawks saw Owen Tedesco place the highest for the team at 19:14, good for seventh.
On the girls’ side, Saranac Lake came away with the team win but Peru didn’t make it easy, losing by just five points in the head-to-head scores.
The Nighthawks had a 1-2 placement at the top, as Maddy Welc continued her strong runs with a first place finish of 19:53, almost a full two minutes ahead of the next finisher, teammate Ophelia Breen.
Breen’s time of 21:34 was 15 seconds faster than Saranac Lake’s Phoebe Peer.
Peer started a Red Strom run to round out the top five as behind her were Astachia Bruno and Addison Ash. The pair finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Beekmantown’s Lexie Rostak was the highest finishing Eagle at 23:00, good for sixth.
—
Team Results
Boys
Saranac Lake 18, Peru 43
Beekmantown 18, Peru 40
Saranac Lake 26, Beekmantown 29
Girls
Peru 25, Beekmantown 32
Saranac Lake 27, Peru 32
Saranac Lake 17, Beekmantown 44
Individual Results
Boys
1- Kolmer, SLCS, 17:06
2- Slick, BCS, 17:15
3- Laidman, BCS, 17:45
4- Bickford, SLCS, 18:28
5- Madden, SLCS, 18:58
6- S. Page, BCS, 19:05
7- Tedesco, PCS, 19:14
8- Evans, SLCS, 19:14
9- M. Page, BCS, 19:24
10- Peters, PCS, 19:31
11- Fletcher, SLCS, 19:42
12- Whipple, BCS, 19:47
13- Strickland, BCS, 19:50
14- Seleni, SLCS, 20:03
15- Wedden, SLCS, 20:53
Girls
1- Welc, PCS, 19:53
2- Breen, PCS, 21:34
3- Peer, SLCS, 21:49
4- Bruno, SLCS, 22:28
5- Ash, SLCS, 22:49
6- Rostak, BCS, 23:00
7- Pandolph, PCS, 23:26
8- Kennedy, SLCS, 23:28
9- Aaron, SLCS, 23:28
10- Denton, BCS, 23:44
11- Z. Carpenter, SLCS, 25:31
12- Zobel, SLCS, 25:57
13- Lashway, PCS, 26:08
14- Denkenderger, SLCS, 26:09
15- Benware, BCS, 26:33
