Saranac Lake survives late Ti push to win, 5-4

TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga tallied four runs in the final inning, and nearly tied the game, but Saranac Lake held the Sentinels off for a 5-4 win in non-league baseball action, Tuesday.
Brady Roberts got the win on the mound for the Red Storm, with eight strikeouts and two walks, with no runs given up. Nick Munn notched a double in the win as well.
“Roberts was very strong on the mound and Saranac Lake took advantage of 10 walks and a hit batter by Ticonderoga,” Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett said.
For the home team, Owen Stonitsch and Nate Trudeau each had two hits for the game, with one hit being a double for both players. Trudeau also started on the mound for Ticonderoga, and recorded the pitching loss.
“They held off a late rally as we scored four runs in our final at-bat and had the tying run at third base when a line drive was caught to end the game,” Dorsett said.
—
Saranac Lake 5, Ticonderoga 4
SLCS 202 001 0 — 5 4 1
TCS 000 000 4 — 4 4 2
Roberts, Rivers (6) and Clark. Trudeau, Tucker (3), Yaw (5), Perron (7) and Crossman. WP- Roberts. LP- Trudeau. 2B- Nick Munn (SLCS), Stonitsch (TCS), Trudeau (TCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 12
SALMON RIVER 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Zach LaPier picked up the pitching win for the Eagles as well as a home run in Beekmantown’s 12-1 rout of Salmon River.
The Eagles on the mound also combined for 15 strikeouts, with Nate Parliament and Alex Perras joining LaPier in pitching duties.
LaPier hit his homer in the third inning, helping the Eagles to a 5-0 lead. He also had a single in the game, while Perras and Sam Bingel each had two hits.
“We came out with energy from the start and had contributions from several players,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
For the Shamrocks, Luke Miller had two hits while Rick Chatland made his way to a base three times.
“This was a good team win for us and we will look forward to building from this,” Manney said. “Coach Cook and his team battled to the end and we wish them well in Section X”
—
Beekmantown 12, Salmon River 1
BCS 302 232 X — 12 11 2
SR 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
Lewis, Chatland (4), Johnson (6) and Bero. Parliament, LaPier (4), Perras (6) and Tetreault. WP- LaPier. LP- Cook. HR- LaPier (BCS)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.