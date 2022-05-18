SARANAC — In the first round of the Section VII softball sectionals, the underdog Saranac Lake put on a show against Saranac, winning 5-3, Wednesday, to advance to the Class B semifinals.
The day was highlighted by Kylee Meyer, who blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Red Storm a 5-1 lead.
The Chiefs then answered with two more in the bottom of the fifth, but that was the last of the scoring for the day as Saranac Lake held on for the victory.
“No one thought Saranac Lake would take the win tonight, but the players’ determination and ability shined through tonight,” Red Storm coach Gabby Lewis said. “The game was tight from the start, with both pitchers working hard in the circle and the field making some great plays.”
Karlie Goetz and Hailee Liberty each pitched all seven innings, with Goetz securing the win, fanning nine batters on the way. Liberty notched four strikeouts as she took the loss.
Emma Akey also whacked a triple and single in the win, as Tailor Whitson recorded three hits on base and Alex Whitson two. Meyer also hit a single for the Red Storm.
“Saranac jumped ahead to a 1-0 lead after their lead-off batter reached on a single. She was then batted around to score,” Lewis said. “Saranac Lake didn’t let that bother them.”
Lewis said the bats came alive for the Red Storm in the third, notching four hits and running in two, and then again in the fifth thanks to Meyer’s homer.
“These girls played with so much heart and finally showed off the talent they have had within them all year long,” she said.
For Saranac, Olivia Benjamin hit two singles. The Chiefs also recorded zero errors in the field, but left eight batters stranded on base.
No. 6 seeded Saranac Lake will now face No. 1 Plattsburgh High, Friday, at 4:30 p.m. in Plattsburgh in the Class B semifinal game.
—
Saranac Lake 5, Saranac 3
SCS 100 020 0 — 3 7 0
SLCS 002 030 0 — 5 12 2
Goetz and A. Whitson. H. Liberty and Benjamin. WP- Goetz. LP- H. Liberty. 3B- Akey (SLCS). HR- Meyer (SLCS).
PERU 9
NCCS 8
PERU — Gabby Cunningham led the offense for the Nighthawks in this Class B quarterfinal game, notching two triples and going 3-for-4 en route to a win over the Cougars.
Peru coach Amie Marshall said that the biggest hit of the night came from Cunningham in the bottom of the seventh to punch in the winning run.
Twin sister Elly also had a good night at the plate, notching two hits total. Rachel Madore also thumped a double in the win, and also secured the victory in the circle for Peru. Kallie Poirer went 2-for-4 while at-bat.
“Tonight was a great team win,” Marshall said. “We fought the whole game as NCCS came to play.”
The Nighthawks put up an early 5-0 lead going into the fourth inning, when Northeastern Clinton then ran in all eight of their runs in the next two innings, forcing Peru to catch up.
“I am proud of how we played by battling back when we were down,” Marshall said.
On the Cougars’ side, Kylee Surprenant tallied a double as Desiree Dubois rapped a triple. Brooke Basmajian also went 3-for-5 in the loss.
“Basmajian had a nice night at the plate and Dubois played a nice defensive game for NCCS,” Marshall said. “I give them a lot of credit. They played hard the whole game.”
The No. 3 seeded Nighthawks advance to the Class B semifinal game, facing No. 2 seed Beekmantown, Friday, in Beekmantown at 4:30 p.m.
—
Peru 9, NCCS 8
NCCS 000 260 0 — 8 9 3
PCS 302 030 1 — 9 12 3
Lafountain and Bresnahan. Malcolm, Madore (5) and Sypek. WP- Madore. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Madore (PCS), Surprenant (NCCS). 3B- G. Cunningham 2 (PCS), Dubois (NCCS).
CLASS C
LAKE PLACID 14
MORIAH 13
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers’ Danaya Patterson was in playoff mode for a nine-inning matchup with Moriah, smacking a triple and a solo homer for a one-point win in the Class C quarterfinals.
She was aided on offense by Haylie Buysse and Emma Adragna, who each whacked two singles in the win.
In the circle, Brooklyn Huffman came out with the victory with one strikeout, but starting pitcher Adragana fanned three Viking batters.
The game was tied at 12-all after Lake Placid put up four runs in the seventh, forcing extra innings. Moriah then pulled off one more run, giving themselves 13, but the Blue Bombers ran in just one more for the win.
Jillian Eichen suffered the pitching loss, but recorded 10 strikeouts anyway. Kayla Clark had two singles while at-bat for Moriah.
Lake Placid, the No. 4 seed, moves on to face Northern Adirondack, Friday, in Ellenburg at 4:30 p.m. in the Class C semifinal matchup.
—
Lake Placid 14, Moriah 13
MCS 024 123 001 — 13 6 3
LP 132 101 402 — 14 9 4
J. Eichen and Anderson. Adragna, Huffman (2) and Herzog, Adragna (4). WP- Huffman. LP- J. Eichen. 3B- Dan. Patterson (LP). HR- Dan. Patterson (LP).
CLASS D
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 11
CHAZY 8
JOHNSBURG — The Eagles were up, 8-5, heading into the bottom of the fifth, but Johnsburg/Minerva then turned it on, scoring six runs to secure the Class D quarterfinal win.
Hannah McNally grabbed the pitching win with seven strikeouts. She also had two hits on the opposite side of the ball, as her catcher Avery Bayse rapped three, including a double.
Chazy’s Katana Coon led the team on offense with a double.
No. 3 Johnsburg/Minerva will now face No. 2 Boquet Valley, Friday at 4:30 p.m., in Elizabethtown, in the Class D semifinal game.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 11, Chazy 8
CCRS 401 030 0 — 8 4 4
J/M 320 060 0 — 11 8 3
Columbus, Gonyo (5) and Turek. McNally and Bayse. WP- McNally. LP- Columbus. 2B- Coon (CCRS), Bayse (J/M).
CROWN POINT 21
WILLSBORO 1
CROWN POINT — Kaitlin Ross had a solid game all around for the Panthers, greatly contributing to their Class D quarterfinal rout of Willsboro.
Ross not only secured the win in the circle with nine strikeouts and just one walk, but she also notched a double, totalling three hits while at-bat for Crown Point. Morgan Hurlburt also rapped a double in the win, totalling three hits as well.
Lauren Kimball, Makenna Munson and Marissa Duprey all recorded two hits.
Despite the loss, Willsboro’s McKinley Belzile tallied two hits.
Next, No. 4 seed Crown Point travels to face off against Schroon Lake/Bolton, Friday, at 4:30 p.m. in the Class D semifinal.
—
Crown Point 21, Willsboro 1
WICS 000 001 0 — 1 4 4
CP 245 345 X — 21 15 2
Ford, Crowningshield (3) and Harrison. Ross and Munson. WP- Ross. LP- Ford. 2B- Ross (CP), Hurlburt 2 (CP).
