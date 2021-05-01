BEEKMANTOWN — Saranac Lake Central School will graduate just five players off their spring season football squad.
The Red Storm quintet certainly went out with a bang Friday night in Beekmantown as Saranac Lake powered its way to a methodical 44-14 victory over the Eagles.
The Red Storm, who defeated rival Tupper lake last weekend 38-22, jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead.
Four-year starter Rhett Darrah led the way for Saranac Lake as he ran for 94 yards and threw for 96 more. Darrah rushed for three touchdowns on the night and also lofted two touchdown passes to talented senior wideout David Warner. Darrah found Warner on a 77-yard score late in the first quarter, and then the duo hooked up again late in the third quarter after Beekmantown had cut the Red Storm's lead to 28-14.
"Rhett has always had that warrior mentality for us here at Saranac Lake," said Red Storm coach Eric Bennett. "There are not many kids that can say that they have started all four years of varsity, in three different sports. He would do anything to help his team win at any given time," Bennett said.
Saranac Lake also received a huge effort from sophomore running back Carter Hewitt, who rushed for a game-high 133 yards on 15 attempts.
"We have a nice core of young talent returning in the fall. The kids and the coaching staff are very excited for this group," Bennett said.
Senior Sam Donaldson returned from an upper-body injury for Saranac Lake (2-0) and scored on a 16-yard run midway through the final stanza. Donaldson was also in on numerous Red Storm tackles.
Beekmantown played very well early in the second half. Andrew VanNatten, a bright spot in both games for the Eagles this spring, scampered 36 yards with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter for Beekmantown's first score.
The Eagles then received an excellent defensive play from cornerback Ben Welch, who picked off an errant Darrah screen-pass and returned it 12 yards for another Eagles' touchdown. Nate Parliament found Ian James McCasland on the two-point conversion pass, but that was as close as the Eagles (0-2) would get to the Red Storm.
When asked about how this experience has been for his team and his coaching staff, Bennett had plenty of great things to say.
"It's been awesome. This has been so worth it. I am so thankful that our Section, our administrators, our athletic directors and everyone in the North Country allowed us to play football."
Saranac Lake 44, Beekmantown 14
Saranac Lake 14 6 16 8 — 44
Beekmantown 0 0 14 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Quarter
SL- Darrah 4 run (Darrah run) 7:33
SL- Warner 77 pass from Darrah (pass fails) 2:45
2nd Quarter
SL- Darrah 8 run (pass fails)
3rd Quarter
SL- Darrah 62 run (Warner run) 10:34
B- VanNatten 36 run (kick fails) 7:30
B- Welch 12 Int Return (Parliament pass to McCasland) 5:34
SL- Warner 19 pass from Darrah (Hewitt run) 1:17
4th Quarter
SL- Donaldson 16 run (Donaldson run) 7:40
Rushing
SL- Hewitt 15-133; Darrah 14-94, 3 TD; Donaldson 2-29, TD; Warner 1-6; Isabella 1-0; Santiago 1- (-12): Team Totals: 34-250, 4 TD.
B- VanNatten 15-65, TD; Parliament 8-9; Finley 4-(-1); Team Totals: 27-73, TD.
Passing
SL- Darrah 2-5-96-2int-2TD.
B- Finley 0-3-0. Parliament 5-12-49-1int. Team Totals: 5-15-49-1int-0TD.
Receiving
SL- Warner 2-96, 2TD.
B- VanNatten 3-28; McCasland 1-14; Finley 1-7. Team Totals: 5-49.
Interceptions
SL- Nick Munn.
B- Welch, TD; McClatchie.
