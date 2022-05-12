SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake, down 6-1 going to the bottom of the fifth inning, scored five runs to tie it and then added three more in the sixth to rally for a 9-7 win over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball on Thursday.
Cedar Rivers paced the Red Storm offensively with three hits, while Ben Clark, Kaden Darrah and Lucas Minnie all added two. One of Darrah’s hits was a triple.
Kaydin Sargent, Joe Pelkey and Declan Valentine rapped out two hits each for the Vikings. Sargent, Sam Langey and Evan Fleury had doubles.
Clark picked up the pitching win in relief and Isaac White took the loss, also in relief.
—
Saranac Lake 9, Moriah 7
MCS 110 401 0 — 7 8 1
SLCS 100 053 X — 9 12 3
Nephew, Sargent (2), White (5) and Pelkey. Strack, Clark (5) and Poulsen. WP- Clark. LP- White. 2B- Fleury (MCS), Langey (MCS), Sargent (MCS), Clark (SLCS). 3B- Darrah (SLCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 19
SARANAC 1
SARANAC — Andrew VanNatten accounted for five hits, including a double, as the Eagles rolled past the Chiefs.
Parker Broughton added four hits and Sam Bingel three for Beekmantown, which jumped out to an early 8-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.
Nate Parliament and Anthony Marion each chipped in with a triple and Quinn Brandell a double for the Eagles,
Winning pitcher Steve Bronson went the first five innings and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Zach VanValkenburg’s double was one of the three Saranac hits.
—
Beekmantown 19, Saranac 1
BCS 261 235 0 — 19 19 0
SCS 000 001 0 — 1 3 4
Bronson, VanNatten (6), Bingel (7) and Tetreault. VanValkenburg, Spaulding (2), Cranford (5) and Wing. WP- Bronson. LP- VanValkenburg. 2B- VanNatten (BCS), Brandell (BCS), VanValkenburg (SCS). 3B- Parliament (BCS), Marion (BCS).
TICONDEROGA 14
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
TICONDEROGA — Nate Trudeau’s hit a long two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to break a 4-all tie and send the red-hot Sentinels to another win.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ticonderoga had six hits and scored eight runs to break the game open.
“We were happy to get a tough win after three-straight days of games and coming out on top in each of them,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
Owen Stonitsch finished with four hits for the Sentinels, while Trudeau went three-for-three with three RBI. Garrett Drinkwine and Gavin Tucker chipped in with two hits apiece.
Tucker pitched six innings to get the win, striking out 11 and walking five.
Ted Bruno and David Butler accounted for two hits apiece for the Patriots.
“The game was tight early with both teams getting out of jams with runners on,” Dorsett said.
“Gavin Tucker had a solid outing with six innings or work and Garrett Drinkwine was solid again both offensively and defensively.”
—
Ticonderoga 14, AuSable Valley 6
AVCS 012 100 2 — 6 8 2
TCS 112 208 x — 14 13 3
Mattila, Laduke (5), LaMountain (6) and Garcia. Tucker, Perron (7) and Crossman. WP- Tucker. LP- Mattila. 2B- LaMountain (AVCS), Butler (AVCS), Trudeau (TCS), Stonitsch (TCS). HR- Trudeau (TCS).
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 13
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 2
WESTPORT — Justin Joslyn got his first varsity start on the mound and picked up the five-inning win as he allowed two runs, three hits, struck out six and did not walk anyone.
“Justin Joslyn made the most of first first-career start and pounded the strike zone,” Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. “And we made the plays in the field tonight. It was another great game by our defense, which picked up our offense.”
The Griffins broke loose for nine runs in the third inning, with Hunter Meachem and Everett Cassavaugh hitting inside-the-park home runs.
Maddox Rice and Cameron Armstrong rapped out two hits each for Boquet Valley, while Rice and Landon Egglefield each drove in two runs.
Gabe Stanton led Indian Lake/Long Lake with two hits and Nathan Hosley was the losing pitcher.
“We now turn around tomorrow night and play Johnsburg/Minerva in a big game.” Markwica said.
—
Boquet Valley 13, Indian Lake/Long Lake 2
IL/LL 000 20 — 2 5 3
BV 219 1X — 13 10 0
Hosley and Liddle. Joslyn and Armstrong. WP- Joslyn. LP- Hosley. 2B- Penrose (IL/LL), Joslyn (BVCS), Rice (BVCS), Howard (BVCS), Egglefield (BVCS). HR- Cassavaugh (BVCS), Meachem (BVCS).
NON-LEAGUE
PLATTSBURGH 13
CHAZY 5
PLATTSBURGH — Carter King and Bostyn Duquette led the way with three hits each, while winning pitcher Brayden Trombley and Braeden McGinnis added two apiece as the Hornets won on Senior Day.
“Today was our senior game and I was happy with how well we played as a team,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “We have a great group of guys this year who are willing to do what it takes to win. That all starts with senior leadership.
“Carter King and Bostyn Duquette both had great games for us today, offensively and defensively. Carter led off the bottom of the first inning with his second inside-the-park home run of the season.”
Dale Gonyo Jr., Zane Stevens and losing pitcher Elijah Valentin paced the Eagles with two hits each and Chase Clukey doubled.
“It was nice to see the seniors play the entire game today,” Shaughnessy said. “We have two big games left in the regular season and will need everyone on the same page to be successful.
“I want to thank all of our seniors — Ben Bordeau, Ty Calkins, Bostyn Duquette, Alex Duval, Lukas Goerlitz, Colin Golden, Carter King, Braeden McGinnis, Brayden Trombley and Dylan Crowley-Williams — for their contributions to the Plattsburgh High School baseball program.”
—
Plattsburgh 13, Chazy 5
CCRS 220 010 0 — 5 8 2
PHS 224 050 X — 13 12 0
Valentin, Dudyak (5) and Columbus. King, Crowley-Williams (2), Trombley (4), Ferris (6) and Bordeau. WP- Trombley. LP- Valentin. 2B- Clukey (CCRS), King (PHS), Golden (PHS). HR- King (PHS).
