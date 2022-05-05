SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake pushed across a run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Thursday and edged out a 6-5 victory over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
The Cougars tied the game at 3-all in the fifth and then had to score two in the seventh to force extra innings.
Brady Roberts pitched the first seven innings for the Red Storm and Ben Clark, the third hurler used by Saranac Lake, picked up the win.
Karsen LaBarge went the first six innings for NCCS and Tyler Guay finished up and took the loss.
Kaden Darrah led the Red Storm offensively with three hits and Landon Faubert added two. Jon Kratts hit a triple, and both Brayden Munn and Nick Munn added doubles.
Parker Roach had two of the Cougars’ 10 hits and LaBarge had a key hit in one of NCCS’ rallies.
—
Saranac Lake 6, NCCS 5 (10)
NCCS 010 020 200 0 — 5 10 4
SLCS 010 220 000 1 — 6 9 1
LaBarge, Guay (7) and Guay, LaBarge (7). Roberts, Strack (8), Clark (9) and Rivers. WP- Clark. LP- Guay. 2B- B. Munn (SLCS), N. Munn (SLCS). 3B- Kratts (SLCS).
PERU 17
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
AUSABLE FORKS — Landen Duprey accounted for a single, triple and two-run homer to power the Nighthawks.
Nolan Manchester and Zach O’Connell also rapped out three hits each and Ryan Maggy added two.
Donnoven Mitchell pitched six shutout innings to get the win.
Six players had a hit each for the Patriots.
“Peru has a solid ball club,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said. “They hit the ball well and Mitchell pitched a great game.
“We have some work to do to get ready for the sectionals in a few weeks.”
—
Peru 17, AuSable Valley 0
PCS 360 320 3 — 17 15 2
AVCS 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
Mitchell, Haudberg (7) and Duprey. Morrow, Butler (2), McLean (5) and Garcia. WP- Mitchell. LP- Morrow. 2B- Maggy (PCS), Graves (PCS). 3B- Duprey (PCS). HR- Duprey (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH 12
TICONDEROGA 4
TICONDEROGA — The Hornets broke open a close game by getting seven of their 12 hits in a seven-run fourth inning.
Marcus Griffiths, winning pitcher Colin Golden and Jace Lacey led PHS offensively with two hits each. Brayden Trombley’s double was the big hit in the seven-run fourth.
Golden allowed four runs in the first two innings, but settled down and went the route for the victory. He struck out three, walked three and allowed five hits.
Garrett Drinkwine swung the big bat for the Sentinels with two hits and three RBI. Gavin Tucker pitched well in relief, holding the Hornets scoreless over the final three innings.
—
Plattsburgh High 12, Ticonderoga 4
PHS 221 700 0 — 12 12 1
TCS 220 000 0 — 4 5 1
Golden and Calkins. Trudeau, Tucker (4) and Crossman. WP- Golden. LP- Trudeau. 2B- M. Griffiths (PHS), Trombley (PHS), LaCourse (TCS).
SARANAC 17
MORIAH 3
SARANAC — It was Senior Night for the Chiefs and senior catcher Justin Wing had a big offensive game with a double and three singles.
Senior pitchers Zach VanValkenburg and Matt Faville combined for eight strikeouts, with VanValkenburg going four innings for the win and Faville three for the save.
Seniors VanValkenburg, Faville, Keegan Brown and Justin Bedard each picked up a hit, with Bedard scoring three runs. Kaden Breyette added two doubles.
“It was nice to see the seniors step up today and play with a lot of intensity, especially at the plate,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “We’ve been talking about being more aggressive and the boys brought it today.”
Declan Valentine led the Vikings with a single and double.
—
Saranac 17, Moriah 3
MCS 010 200 0 — 3 7 5
SCS 108 161 X — 17 12 3
White, Nephew (3), Langley (5) and Nephew, Langley (3), Pelkey (5). VanValkenburg, Faville (5) and Wing. WP- VanValkenburg. LP- White. Sv- Faville. 2B- Valentine (MCS), Breyette (SCS) 2, Wing (SCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 14
NAC 2
ELLENBURG — Andrew VanNatten and Anthony Marion rapped out three hits apiece for the Eagles.
Alex Perras, winning pitcher Nathan Parliament, Sam Bingel and Cole Ely all chipped in with two.
Parliament and VanNatten combined to allow two hits and struck out 13. Beekmantown did not allow a hit the rest of the way following the second batter of the game.
—
Beekmantown 14, NAC 2
BCS 407 102 0 — 14 14 0
NAC 200 000 0 — 2 2 3
Parliament, VanNatten (6) and Brandell, LaPier (7). Damour, Stickney (4), M. Boulrice (6) and M. Boulrice, Murphy (6). WP- Parliament. LP- Damour. 2B- Marion (BCS), Brandell (BCS).
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 12
CHAZY 11
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers, who were down by a 7-0 score after one, scored five runs in the sixth to take the lead for good.
Vann Morelli, who pitched well in relief for Lake Placid, had a big day at the plate going 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Jon Caito, the third of three Lake Placid pitchers, picked up the win.
John Ledwith, Caito, Foster Wood and Jarrett Mihill all had two hits apiece for the Blue Bombers.
Regan Dudyak paced the Eagles with three hits, while Dale Gonyo Jr., Luke Moser and Trent Trahan added two each, with one of Trahan’s hits being a triple.
“I’m proud of the guys for coming back from an 8-0 deficit,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said. “Chazy started the game with seven-straight hits.
“Vann Morelli restored order with five strong innings in relief and Jon Caito struck out five in two innings.”
—
Lake Placid 12, Chazy 11
CCRS 710 201 0 — 11 12 3
LP 042 015 X — 12 14 3
Clukey, Valentin (6) and Columbus. Coursen, Morelli (1), Caito (6) and Ledwith. WP- Caito. LP- Valentin. 2B- Morelli (LP) 2. 3B- Trahan (CCRS).
TUESDAY
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 5
WARRENSBURG 3
COOPERSTOWN — Isaiah Pelkey struck out 12 and allowed six hits in going the distance for the win in a non-league contest at Doubleday Field.
Losing pitcher Brady Cheney fanned 13 and surrendered six hits.
Pelkey and Brayden Bush paced the Bolton/Schroon Lake offense with two hits each, with Pelkey getting a double.
Bolton/Schroon Lake trailed, 3-2, before taking the lead for good with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 5, Warrensburg 3
B/SL 001 001 3 — 5 6
WAR 100 011 0 — 3 6
Pelkey and Wiktorko. Cheney and Allen. WP- Pelkey. LP- Cheney. 2B- Allen (WCS), Cheney (WCS), Pelkey (B/SL).
LAKE PLACID 17
WELLS 2 (5)
LAKE PLACID — John Ledwith and Jon Caito rapped out three hits each to help the Blue Bombers to their victory.
Foster Wood, Jarrett Mihill and Van Morelli each added two hits apiece for Lake Placid.
Matt Koniszewski accounted for two of the four Wells hits, with one being a double.
—
Lake Placid 17, Wells 2 (5)
WEL 100 10 — 2 4
LP 636 2X — 17 17 4
Hoffman, DeCarr (4) and Simmons. Hyman, Morelli (3), Mihill (4), Ledwith (5), Caito (5) and Ledwith, Thomsen (3). WP- Hyman. LP- Hoffman. 2B- DeCarr (WICS), Ledwith (LP), Caito (LP), Mihill (LP). 3B- Morelli (LP).
