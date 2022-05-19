SARANAC — Sydney Myers ended the season undefeated at No. 1 singles, helping to lead her Saranac squad to a 4-1 victory over Lake Placid, Wednesday.
The boys side went to the Blue Bombers, who won with the same 4-1 score.
“Sydney ended the season with a perfect 9-0 record,” Saranac coach Thomas Montanaro said. “She has shown how fierce a competitor she can be on the court this season.”
Danielle Borner won the No. 3 singles spot for the Chiefs, her first singles win. Lake Placid secured their lone win from Melanie Megliore, who, after losing the first set to Taya Wood, fought back for a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win.
The Chiefs swept the doubles matches. Reagan Mulverhill and Lia Parker teamed up for the No. 1 spot while Samantha Alix and Calleigh Breyette recorded the win in the No. 2 doubles.
“Mulverhill and Parker adapted well to the switch to playing doubles in preparation for sectionals,” Montanaro said.
On the boys’ side of things, Lake Placid swept the singles, with Sonja Toishi, Tristan Spotts and Kenneth Lawless taking the matches in that order.
Harrison and Nash Carlisto had a tight match against Saranac’s Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins, but the Blue Bombers fought back for the win, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, in No. 1 doubles.
“Throughout the No. 1 doubles match, the momentum shifted back and forth,” Montanaro said. “The boys played exciting points and Lake Placid pulled through to complete the comeback.”
The Chiefs’ lone boys win came at the hands of Liam Kotsogiannis and Jaedon Spear, who defeated Owen Keal and Parker Scanio at the No. 2 doubles.
“The Lake Placid boys team came to Saranac ready to play tennis,” Montanaro said.
—
Girls
Saranac 4, Lake Placid 1
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Fitzsimmons, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Megliore (LP) def. Wood, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3- Borner (SCS) def. Pahar, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Mulverhill/Parker (SCS) def. Crawford/Erickson, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Alix/Breyette (SCS) def. Smith/Tyler, 6-2, 7-5.
Boys
Lake Placid 4, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- Toishi (LP) def. Provost, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. Smith, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 3- Lawless (LP) def. Gaboriault, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. Clancy/Devins, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Kostogiannis/Spear (SCS) def. Keal/Scanio, 6-3, 6-2.
