SARANAC LAKE — It was all Red Storm at the meet against the Hornets of Plattsburgh.
In both the boys and girls meets, Saranac Lake totalled over 120 points to win in convincing fashion.
There would be five Red Storm competitors that won multiple events.
Soren Wolford was the king of the sprints, winning the 100, 200 and being a part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Jake Kollmer took home the win in the 400 and 3,200. Sam Ash was victorious in the 1,600 and 800 runs.
Liam Nobles, while being part of the 4x100 team, found his footing in the jumps. He took home first in both the long and triple jumps. Mitchell Ellsworth was dubbed the winner in the throws winning the discus and shot put.
It was much of the same on the girls side and Saranac Lake’s Awa Kujabi stole the show winning four events, including one relay.
She showed versatility in winning the 100 dash, 400 hurdles, the long jump and being a part of the 4x400 team.
Addy Ash had a strong day as well, winning the 400 and 1500, while being a part of the same 4x400 relay team with Kujabi.
Maggie Reed won the 100 hurdles and the high jump
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 129, Plattsburgh 0
Individual Results
4x800- 1. SLCS (Bickford, Madden, Hesseltine, Martin), 9:15.9
110 hurdles- 1. Hewitt (SLCS), 16.1
100 dash- 1. Wolford (SLCS), 11.6
1,600- 1. Ash (SLCS), 4:48.9
4x100- 1. SLCS (Schenk, Kite-Whidden, Wolford, Nobles) 46.3
400- 1. Kollmer (SLCS), 54.7
400 hurdles- 1. Martin (SLCS), 69.0
800- 1. Ash (SLCS), 2:09.6
200- 1. Wolford (SLCS), 23.1
3,200- 1. Kollmer (SLCS), 10:29.1
4x400- 1. SLCS (Sinclair, Wolford, Madden, Kite-Whidden), 3:51.9
High jump- 1. LaDue (SLCS) 5’4”
Long jump- 1. Nobles (SLCS) 20’8”
Triple jump- 1. Nobles (SLCS) 39’7”
Shot put- 1. Ellsworth (SLCS) 46’8”
Discus- 1. Ellsworth (SLCS) 134’11”
Girls
Saranac Lake 121, Plattsburgh 21
Individual Results
4x800- 1. SLCS (Shumway, Thill, Guenette, Bruno), 11:45.4
100 hurdles- 1. Reed (SLCS), 20.3
100 dash- 1. Kujabi (SLCS), 13.8
1500- 1. Ash (SLCS), 5:52.9
4x100- 1. SLCS (Oliveras, Baumann, Stavenhagen, Ames) 59.8
400- 1. Ash (SLCS), 67.3
400 hurdles- 1. Kujabi (SLCS), 1:20.3
800- 1. Bruno (SLCS), 2:59.9
200- 1. Tulley (PHS), 29.4
3,000- 1. Guenette (SLCS), 13:28.4
4x400- 1. SLCS (Kujabi, Ash, Shumway, Baumann), 4:47.0
High jump- 1. Reed (SLCS), 4’4”
Long jump- 1. Kujabi (SLCS), 14’2”
Triple jump- LaDue (SLCS), 26’4.5”
Discus- Hotchkiss (SLCS), 74’4”
BOYS
PERU 68
BEEKMANTOWN 64
GIRLS
PERU 87
BEEKMANTOWN 45
BEEKMANTOWN — Records are meant to be broken. Some just take longer to see them surpassed.
Peru’s Jesse Giddings broke a 33 year old shot put record of 51’0” by throwing 51’2”.
This wouldn’t be the only highlight in two very competitive clashes as Peru swept the host Beekmantown in the final meet of the season.
“Peru controlled the sprints and relays while Beekmantown controlled the distance and jumping events,” Eagles coach Connor Christopherson said. “It came down to the very last event, the 4x400, showing how competitive the meet was.”
Beekmantown saw Jonathan Slick and Carter Ducatte claim multiple victories. Both won their events on the track with Slick winning the 1600 and 3200 races, and Ducatte claiming the 400 and 800.
Just as Christopherson said, Peru saw winners in the sprints as Schlitt took home the title in the 100 and 200 dashes.
There would be a familiar feeling in the air on the girls’ side.
“The end of the regular track season ended as it began- cold. It was senior night at Beekmantown with seniors Elizabeth Chapman (100m, 4x100) and Reilly Quinn (High Jump, Triple Jump) leading the Eagles with wins.”
While the Eagles did admirably, Peru had five Nighthawks secure multiple wins. The best pair to do so were the Garrow sisters who combined to claim seven victories.
Ella Garrow was victorious in the 400, 200, 4x800 and 4x400. Maggie Carrow took first in the 800, long jump and also as a part of the 4x400 relay.
Ophelia Breen won the 400 hurdles and was also a part of the 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams.
Maddy Welc finished first in the 1500 while also being a member of the 4x800 relay squad.
Section VII will now converge on Peru for Sectionals, Wednesday. Field events begin at 2 p.m. with track events starting at 3 p.m.
—
Boys
Peru 68, Beekmantown 64
3,200- 1. PCS (Watts, Welch, Squire, Pandolph), 8:36.3
110 hurdles- 1. Page (BCS), 16.0
100 dash- 1. Schlitt (PCS), 10.8
1,600- 1. Slick (BCS), 4:50.7
4x100- 1. PCS (Porer, Lancto, Wilkins, McMillian) 47.8
400- 1. Ducatte (BCS), 53.1
400 hurdles- 1. Matthews (PCS), 1:00.9
800- 1. Ducatte (BCS), 2:09.5
200- 1. Schlitt (PCS), 22.7
3,200- 1. Slick (BCS), 10:22.2
4x400- 1. PCS (Pandolph, Squire, Matthews, Schlitt), 3:34.8
High jump- 1. Lancto (PCS), 6’0”
Long jump- 1. Owen (BCS), 20’2.5”
Triple jump- 1. Page (BCS), 39’2.5”
Shot put- 1. Giddings (BCS), 51’2”
Discus- 1. Hunter 125’8.5”
Girls
Peru 87, Beekmantown 45
Individual Results
4x800- 1. PCS (Breen, LaHart, E. Garrow, Welc), 10:44.9
100 hurdles- 1. Davey (PCS), 19.1
100 dash- 1. Chapman (BCS), 13.2
1500- 1. Welc (BCS), 13.2
4x100- 1. BCS (Hamel, Chapman, Hagadorn, Sorell) 54.8
400- 1. E. Garrow (PCS), 1:05.7
400 hurdles- 1. Breen (PCS), 1:16.1
800- 1. M. Garrow (PCS), 2:35.1
200- 1. E. Garrow (PCS), 28.5
3,000- 1. Drowne (BCS), 12:03.7
4x400- 1. PCS (Arnold, Breen, E. Garrow, M. Garrow), 4:35.2
High jump- Quinn (BCS), 5’2”
Long Jump- M. Garrow (PCS), 15’10”
Triple jump- Quinn (BCS), 32’3.5”
Shot put- Palmer (PCS), 31’10.5”
Discus- Palmer (PCS), 96’11.5”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.