SARANAC LAKE — The list of professional athletes who have made their debut at the age of 27 is pretty short. But today, Kevin Morgan will be one of them.
Morgan, a Saranac Lake native, recently signed with the Chicago Hounds of Major League Rugby and today he’ll get to make his debut when the Hounds take on Old Glory DC in Washington, D.C. The match will be played at 2 p.m.
“I never actually thought it was going to happen at the age of 23 and here I am at 27 making my debut,” Morgan said.
Rugby has been a major part of Morgan’s life and a lot of that has to do with his family. Both of his parents play rugby — or have played — and so do his older siblings. So naturally, Morgan joined the family tradition.
“It’s in my family. It’s really just a part of me,” he said. “Like I don’t have any memories of me not knowing anything about rugby or being at rugby fields.”
He’s been pretty good at it too. Morgan helped the Oswego State Men’s Rugby Club to back-to-back New York State Division Upstate Conference Championship titles, all while taking on the role as captain of his SUNY Oswego team.
He even helped the Mountaineers Rugby Club, a team he said he basically grew up on, win their first-ever social division championship in the Can-Am Rugby tournament in 2017.
Morgan said he remembers going to Snuffy’s Pub in Saranac Lake when he was a kid — alongside his siblings — after the Mountaineers played in the Can-Am tournament.
“We’d be playing a random golf video game while all the rugby people are having a blast.” He said. “It’s just something I grew up with.”
During their championship bout, he fittingly made the pass to his brother Forrest, who dashed half the length of the field through stumbling defenders and dived into the end zone for the winning try to win the tournament.
So when he graduated college in 2017, it seemed like at that point it was the perfect opportunity for him to further his rugby career.
There was just one problem — Morgan didn’t make the league.
“Maybe I wasn’t mature enough or anything like that, but I just kind of let the dream go a little bit,” he said.
Unsurprisingly, Morgan never once thought about giving up rugby, but he did doubt that he’d ever get the chance to play in the MLR.
“Coming from Saranac Lake, a tiny little town, at some point playing rugby in New York City, you kind of think ‘Oh there are so many more people. I’m just a very small fish in a huge ocean,’” Morgan said. “You really don’t think that somebody like me could ever make it.”
The past few years he’s worked in broadcasting and videography. He worked as photo editor for the National Basketball Association. He did all this while still playing rugby for the New York Athletic Club Rugby.
Just a few weeks ago, his “dream” opportunity presented itself and he knew he couldn’t pass it up: Signing with the Hounds.
“I just tried to have fun with rugby and once I found the joy in it again, a chance came to me, and coaches like that so they brought me in,” Morgan said.
Much like Morgan, the Hounds will also be making their MLR debut today. The Chicago based squad is the latest team to join the MLR.
“Just to be named to this 23-man roster is an absolute blessing,” Morgan said. “I’m just excited to be a part of something that’s an actual professional sport.”
Morgan originally decided to play football at the collegiate level when he attended Ithaca College. He played at the Division III level for one season, before deciding he didn’t want to play football anymore.
“So I went to SUNY Oswego and I absolutely loved playing rugby there.” Morgan said. “We ended up winning the conference championship and ever since then I have taken rugby extremely seriously. I like to think that I majored in rugby and minored in my actual major (Cinema and Screen Studies).”
Morgan said he didn’t choose to transfer to Oswego to play rugby, but it has definitely helped me get to where he is now.
“I straight up went because they had a good film program and that’s what I wanted to do,” Morgan said. “I guess it was kind of just fate that we had a bunch of really good players and we helped out in that. We just kept on recruiting kids in the gym or old football players. Everyone just loves rugby in Oswego and I just didn’t expect that.”
Morgan also credited his upbringing for the reasons why he’s successful in the sport of rugby.
“It’s such an advantage for Americans to be playing rugby at such a young age. That’s why me, my brother and my sister, we’re all gifted and went to college to play rugby,” Morgan said. “We actually knew the sport compared to normal American rugby players who learned in college from either a foreigner or the very few kids — like me, my brother and sister, who have actually been playing since we were like 10.”
He said that back when he attended Saranac Lake High School, the Adirondack U19 rugby club was able to field a full team of guys and girls. Since then interest in rugby has started to diminish. He said he would love to see another youth rugby team in the area spur up.
