CLINTONVILLE — There are nights when it just isn’t your night. Wednesday proved to be one of those nights for Saranac Lake.
The Red Storm lost to Section II’s Galway, 3-1 in regional play in the NYSPHSAA playoffs. The sets went: 25-13, 25-10, 20-25, 25-8.
Saranac Lake struggled out of the gate as the Golden Eagles carried momentum into multiple runs during the first set.
“I think momentum or just getting into a rhythm is a huge difference,” Red Storm head coach Mike Navarra said. “Prior to entering this match I said ‘Who’s going to get it? Is it going to be Galway or was it gonna be Saranac Lake?’ Galway got into it really early on, and they have some tremendous players.”
Galway kept the pressure on making it hard for Saranac Lake to earn points. Slowly they pulled away as the set wore on, winning it 25-13.
The second set was more of the same as the Red Storm were unable to find rhythm to break the Golden Eagles performance. A timeout by Navarra came when Saranac Lake trailed 16-3 to hopefully get his team’s nerves under control and calm them down.
Momentum stayed with Galway through the timeout as they pushed to 21-4 lead, before ultimately winning the second set 25-10.
The third set brought some life to the crowd pulling for the Red Storm.
In the early part of the set, the Golden Eagles got up by as many as four points before Saranac Lake mounted a comeback.
After a Galway timeout with the score knotted at 16, the Red Storm went on a run of their own. The crowd got louder as Saranac Lake took a lead they wouldn’t give up, as they won the set 25-20.
The final fourth set saw Galway put out all hope of Saranac Lake mounting a comeback.
Before one could blink, it was an 8-1 lead. The game was all but a formality with the score 20-7.
Navarra did one final gesture to the seniors that meant so much to his program. During a stoppage of play, he pulled them each one at a time to get one final round of applause from those in attendance.
On the night Anica Null fought hard on her way to 20 digs and seven points. Azra Michael was a force at the net with 20 assists and 13 digs. Malea White and Lexie Donaldson both earned eight digs, while White added six kills.
Even in the loss, Navarra couldn’t have been more proud of his team, and the accomplishments they achieved.
“Winning the section was a huge challenge, like getting by AuSable last weekend,” he said “It was an absolute blessing to win the title. These girls worked really hard and they’re learning that the game is filled with emotion. I’m proud of the way they represented themselves and the work they put in. It was a lot of sacrifice.”
The Red Storm finished the year 11-7, finishing as the Section VII Class C champions.
Even with the sudden end to the season, Navarra wanted to make sure the team kept their heads up.
“I said they should be proud of their efforts just to get where we are,” he said. “There’s 16 teams that are in our conference. So basically out of them 16 teams right now, three remain. So we’re right at the top percentile, and we’re a really good team. and when I say continue to strive, you can’t just do this during the season. You need to be committed year round and continue to play and continue to work. and that’s an important message for anything in life. You have to stay committed and work hard.”
Galway 3, Saranac Lake 1
25-13, 25-10, 20-25, 25-8
SLCS- Null, 7 points, 1 ace, 20 digs, 10 assists. Gay, 1 point, 4 digs, 3 kills. Michael, 1 point, 13 digs, 20 assists, 4 kills. White, 8 digs, 6 kills. Montroy, 1 point, 6 digs, 2 kills. Ratelle, 6 digs. Hurteau, 1 dig. Donaldson, 2 points, 2 aces, 8 digs, 1 assist. Ladue, 2 digs, 1 assist. Connor, 5 points, 2 aces. Foster, 4 points, 1 ace.
