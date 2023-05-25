PERU — Rain or sunshine, the Apple Bowl was filled with cheers and excitement as boys and girls converged on the location for the Section VII Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Athletes had been preparing all season long for this day as events unfolded in the rain before giving way to the sun in the latter half of the sectional contest.
The excitement remained throughout as participants ran, jumped, and threw their way to the top of the leaderboard at various events. While events concluded people would keep tabs on the overall leaderboard to see which school would come out on as Section VII champion.
Saranac Lake would take the honor on the boys side, topping Peru by seven points in a competitive field that saw the top four teams finish within 22 points of each other.
It would be a different story on the girls’ side. Saranac would run away with the overall score of 246, almost 130 points ahead of second place Peru, which tallied 119.
On the boys side, it was the Nighthawk Sawyer Schlitt show when it came to the sprints. Schlitt won all three of the individual sprints in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes.
He was also on the 4x400 relay team, which claimed first with Landon Pandolph, Ryan Squire and Harrison Matthews joining him.
Mathews would win his second event, claiming first in the 400 meter hurdles.
As Saranac Lake’s Mitchell Ellsworth has done all year, he won both the shot put and discus. In the shot put, Ellsworth threw a season best 50’03” to defeat Beekmantown’s Jesse Giddings by just under one foot.
In the discus, Ellsworth out distanced the competition by eight feet. He threw a distance of 133’08” to Peru’s Zach Hunter throwing 125’09, good for second.
The triple jump was won by Nighthawk Oliver Lancto, who jumped a distance of 41’4.75”. Lancto also won the high jump with a height of 5’11”. Jackson Hooper of Moriah/Boquet Valley also cleared that height, but took two more attempts than Lancto to clear it.
The Red Storm’s Liam Nobles won the long jump by a distance of 20’08”, a full foot further than second place’s Zander Daniels from Saranac.
The 110 hurdles almost saw a Beekmantown sweep with Alexander Jock and Maxime Page claiming the top two spots. Saranac Lake’s Carter Hewitt claimed third, just over a half a second behind Jock.
Saranac Lake’s Sam Ash claimed victory in 1600 and had a top five finish in the 3200, which was won by Saranac’s Andrew Denial. Denial would finish second to Ash in the 1600.
Ash would also have a good showing in the 4x800, finishing in second with Sam Bicford, Sam Madden and Jake Kollmer. The race was won by Seton Catholic’s Ashton Guy, Maxwell Grafstein, Sam DeJordy and Aiden Pearl, with a time of 8:29.58.
For the girls, it was a Saranac showcase as the Chiefs won all but four events: the 200, 400, 100 hurdles and high jump.
In that sense Sienna Boulds stole the show with three wins, two individual and one relay race, the 4x800. Her 4x800 teammates were Laura Denial, Kaelyn Fay and Gillian Miner.
She would claim victory in the 800 and 1500 meter runs.
Saranac’s Sarah Lavigne almost duplicated the work Peru’s Schlitt completed in the boys sprints. She claimed first in the 100 meter dash, while finishing behind NCCS’s Ava McAuliffe in the 200 and 400 dashes.
Lavigne would claim her second victory in the 4x400 relay as she was the anchor leg for the team of Kaitlynn Rabideau, Zoe Rainville and Brooke Hanson.
Rainville earned her second win on the 4x100 relay team with Madalyn Wynnik, Paige Ubl and Eden LaPlante.
Wynnik would get her second win on the day, winning the long jump at 15’11”.
Chief Brenna Ducatte again showed her dominance in the discus, throwing 14 feet further than second place’s Sydney Palmer of Peru.
Ducatte would also claim victories in the triple jump and 400 meter hurdles, and third in the shot put. That would be won by teammate Desiree Jean-Pierre.
The 400 meter hurdles would see the top three finishers all be from Saranac. Behind Ducatte was Brooke Hanson and Hannah Hamel.
Ticonderoga’s Isabelle Burroughs would claim the lone victory for the Sentinels, winning the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.48.
Maggie Garrow would claim a victory for the Nighthawks in winning the high jump as the lone jumper to clear 5’. She also found herself as runner up as part of the 4x100 relay team and the 800.
With the season concluded for many, the top finishers will now prepare for state qualifiers. They will be held June 2nd at Beekmantown.
BOYS
Team Results
1. Saranac Lake 129. 2. Peru 122. 3. Beekmantown 119.5.
4. Saranac 107.5 5. Plattsburgh 43. 6. Catholic 31.
7. Lake Placid 25. 8. AuSable Valley 24. 9. Moriah/Boquet Valley 13
10. Ticonderoga 6 11. Northeastern Clinton 11.
Individual Results
100 dash- 1. Schlitt (PCS), 11.14. 2. Mulligan (PHS), 11.53. 3. Wolford (SLCS), 11.58. 4. Reams (BCS), 11.70. 5. Frennier (BCS), 11.97.
200 dash- 1. Schlitt (PCS), 22.64. 2. Wolford (SLCS), 23.36. 3. Reams (BCS), 23.93. 4. Nobles (SLCS), 24.14. 5. Baker (PHS), 24.15.
400 dash- 1. Schlitt (PCS), 51.71. 2. Ducatte (BCS), 53.25. 3. Squire (PCS), 54.48. 4, Wells (PHS), 55.55. 5. Kollmer (SLCS), 56.00.
800- 1. Ducatte (BCS) 2:04.47. 2. Pearl (SC), 2:04.63. 3. Pandolph (PCS), 2:05.00, 2:11.04. 4. Sand (BCS), 2:12.36. 5. Bickford (SLCS), 2:13.26.
1600- 1. Ash (SLCS), 4:32.61. 2. Denial (4:35.14. 3. Kollmer (SLCS) 4:38.45. 4. Fay (LP), 4:38.57. 5. Slick (BCS), 4:41.99.
3200- 1. Denial (SCS), 9:59.74. 2. Fay (LP), 10:04.87. 3. Scanio (LP), 10:05.41. 4. Slick (10:17.37). 5. Ash (SLCS), 10:25.41.
110 hurdles- 1. Jock (BCS), 15.64. 2. Page (BCS), 16.21. 3. Hewitt (SLCS), 16.26. 4. Powers (SCS), 16.79. 5. Baker (PHS), 17.07.
400 hurdles- 1. Mathews (PCS), 1:02.38. 2. Tedesco (PCS), 1:03.69. 3. DuPuis (AVCS), 1:03.89. 4. Sinclair (SLCS), 1:04.96. 5. Arel (SCS), 1:05 89.
4x100- 1. SCS ‘A’ (Wells, Daniels, Homburger, Norcross). 2. SLCS ‘A’ (Schenk, Kite-Whidden, Nobles, Wolford), 46.32. 3. BCS ‘A’ (Burnham, Burgin, Frennier, Jock), 46.53. 4. PHS ‘A” (Baker, Lambert, Abbot, Mulligan), 46.68. 5. PCS ‘A’ (Porter, Fuller, Wilkins, McMillan), 48.85
4x400- 1. PCS ‘A’ (Pandolph, Squire, Matthews, Schlitt), 3:37.82. 2. BCS ‘A’ (Reams, Van Alphen, Herrera, Ducatte), 3:44.98. 3. SCS ‘A’ (Ducatte, Gaboriault, Norcross, Morris), 3:45.00. 4. SLCS ‘A’ (Sinclair, Wolford, Madden, Kite-Whidden), 3:47.70. 5. PHS ‘A’ (Garcia, Lambert, Mulligan, Wells), 3:54.55.
4x800- SC ‘A’ (Guay, Grafstein, DeJordy, Pearl), 8:29.58. 2. SLCS ‘A’ (Bickford, Ash, Madden, Kollmer), 8:39.53. 3. BCS ‘A’ (Slick, Van Alphen, Sweenor, Sand), 8:47.29. 4. SCS ‘A’ (Cayea, Denial, Morris, Thayer), 8:52.75. PCS ‘A’ (Watts, Welc, Squire, Pandolph), 8:39.39.
High Jump- 1. Lancto (PCS), 5’11”. 2. Hooper (M/BV), 5’11”. 3. Sand (BCS), 5’06. 4. McCoy (SCS), 5’06”. 5. Mosley (BCS), 5’06”.
Long Jump- 1. Nobles (SLCS), 20’08. 2. Daniels (SCS), 19’4.25”. 3. Hewitt (SLCS), 19’2.75”. 4. Baker (PHS), 19’1.25”. 5. Powers (SCS), 19’01”.
Triple Jump- 1. Lancto (PCS), 41’4.75”. 2. Daniels (SCS) 39’9.75”. 3. Nobles (SLCS), 39’7.5”. 4. Page (BCS), 39’0.5”. 5. Harris (PHS), 37’7.25”.
Shot Put- 1. Ellsworth (SLCS) 50’03”. 2. Giddings (BCS), 49’04”. 3. Bobbie (SC), 46’0.5”. 4. Hunter (PCS), 41’7.50”. 5. Lefevre (AVCS), 40 ‘6.5 “.
Discus- 1. Ellsworth (SLCS), 133’08”. 2. Hunter (PCS), 125’09”. 3. Webber (SCS), 125’07”. 4. Supley (PCS), 120’06”. 5. Bobbie (SC), 120’03”.
GIRLS
Team Results
1. Saranac 246. 2. Peru 119. 3. Beekmantown 62.
4. Northeastern Clinton 49.75. 5. Lake Placid, 31 6. Plattsburgh 29.75.
7. Moriah/Boquet Valley 26.75. 8. Ticonderoga 24. 9. Saranac Lake 16.
10. Seton Catholic 14. 11. AuSable Valley 4.75.
Individual Results
100 dash- 1. Lavigne (SCS), 13.28. 2. Rainville (SCS), 13.47. 3. Riemersma (M/BV), 13.57. 4. Hamel (BCS), 13.62. 5. Chapman (BCS), 13.67.
200 dash- 1. McAuliffe (NCCS), 26.32. 2. Lavigne (SCS), 27.12. 3. Rainville (SCS), 27.86. 4. E. Garrow (PCS), 28.39. 5. Ubl (SCS), 28.50..
400 dash- 1. McAuliffe (NCCS), 56.67. 2. Lavigne (SCS), 58.81. 3. Rabideau (SCS), 59.47. 4. E. Garrow (PCS), 1:00.01. 5. Morrelli (LP), 1:00.66.
800- 1. Boulds (SCS), 2:30.76. 2. M. Garrow (PCS), 2:36.80. 3. Lahard (PCS), 2:38.77. 4. Chase (PHS), 2:39.88. 5. Denton (BCS), 2:40.17
1500- 1. Boulds (SCS), 5:11.17. 2. Welc (PCS), 5:17.04. 3. Chase (PHS), 5:19.31. 4. Denial (SCS), 5:21.20. 5. McKinnon (LP), 5:25.52.
3000- 1. Denial (SCS), 11:06.65. 2. Welc (PCS), 11:10.01. 3. Rother (LP), 11:23.58, 4. Breen (PCS), 11:45.65. 5. Drowne (BCS), 11:59.24
100 hurdles- 1. Burroughs (TCS), 17.48. 2. McKiernan (M/BV), 18.39. 3. Marcil (MBV), 18.42. 4. Long (PHS), 18.51. 5. Lender (TCS), 18.60.
400 hurdles- 1. Ducatte (SCS), 1:13.09. 2. Hanson (SCS), 1:14.70. 3. Hamel (SCS), 1:15.56. 4. Davey (PCS), 1:15.67. 5. Long (PHS), 1:17.50
4x100- 1. SCS ‘A’ (Wynnik, Ubl, Rainville, LaPlante), 52.76. 2. BCS ‘A’ (Hamel, Chapman, Burgin, Parliament), 53.91. 3. PCS ‘A’ (E. Garrow, Markowicz, Davey, Arnold), 54.94. 5. NCCS ‘A’ (Carrol, Harvey, Desrosia, Racine), 56.20. 5. Moriah/Boquet Valley ‘A’, 56.30
4x400- 1. SCS ‘A’ (Rabideau, Rainville, Hanson, Lavigne), 4:14.71. 2. PCS ‘A’ (Arnold, E. Garrow, Arana, M. Garrow), 4:24.56. 3. NCCS ‘A” (Cone, McAuliffe, Racine, Carrol), 4:37.76. 4. LP ‘A” (Boutelle, Gulli, McKinnon, Morrelli), 4:41.11. 5. PHS ‘A” (Tuller, Long, Chase, Neal), 4:42.20.
4x800- 1. SCS ‘A’ (Boulds, Denial, Fay, Miner), 10:11.54. 2. PCS ‘A” (Welc, Breen, Trumper, Lahart), 10:23.26. 3. SC ‘A’ (Lizarazo, Pearl, Whalen, Trombley). 4. LP ‘A’ (Rother, Erenstone, Morrelli, McKinnon), 10:59.49. 5. BCS ‘A’ (Rostake, Drowne, Benware, Denton), 11:09.56).
High Jump- 1. M. Garrow (PCS), 5’00”. 2. Quinn (BCS), 4’11”, 3. Damiani (SCS), 4’11”. 4. Burroughs (TCS) 4’06”. 5. Berry (PCS), 4’06”.
Long Jump- 1. Wynnik (SCS), 15’11”, 2. Ubl (SCS), 15’03”. 3. M. Garrow (PCS), 14’11”. 4. Damiani (SCS), 14’9.75”. 5. Parliament (BCS), 14’02”.
Triple Jump- 1. Ducatte (SCS), 33’03”. 2. Damiani (SCS), 32’08”. 3. Clark (NCCS), 32’02”. 4. Quinn (BCS), 31’10.25”. 5. Wynnik (SCS), 30’9.5”.
Shot Put- 1. Jean-Pierre (SCS), 34’04”. 2. Palmer (PCS), 30’10.5”. 3. Ducatte (SCS), 30’0.5”. 4. Bishop (BCS), 29’02”. 5. Heuer (SCS), 27’07”.
Discus- 1. Ducatte (SCS), 111’07”. 2. Palmer (PCS), 97’04”. 3. Jean-Pierre (SCS), 88’01”. 4. Bishop (BCS), 78”11”. Lyons (PHS), 76’03”.
