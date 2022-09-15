PLATTSBURGH — The Red Storm had a strong showing Wednesday, as they traveled to the Plattsburgh Field house for a meet with the Hornets and Knights.
It looked as if the boys would be running in a muddy, wet race, as the rain started to drizzle while the teams warmed up. But that parted just before they reached the starting line and then they were off.
Saranac Lake won their matchups versus both Plattsburgh and Seton Catholic, and Jake Kollmer finished in first in what was an overall impressive performance from the boys.
While Seton Catholic may have traveled with less runners, they certainly made an impact, as Sam DeJordy took second place and teammate Max Grafstein nabbed third.
For Plattsburgh, Connor Duda was their top performer, finishing just outside the top-5 with a time of 18:46.
The next test for these runners will come this Saturday, as all three teams are set to compete at a cross country invitational at Cadyville Recreation Park.
—
Boy’s Results
Team
Plattsburgh 15, Seton Catholic 50; Saranac Lake 19, Plattsburgh 40 ; Saranac Lake 15, Seton Catholic 50.
Individual
1. Kollmer (SLCS) 17:29, 2. DeJordy (SC) 17:44, 3. Grafstein (SC) 18:20, 4. Hesseltine (SLCS) 18:33, 5. Bickford (SLCS) 18:46, 6. Duda (PHS) 18:58, 7. Martin (SLCS) 19:16, 8. Cortright (PHS) 19:31, 9. Barney (PHS) 19:45, 10. Fogarty (SLCS) 20:41, 11. Evans (SLCS) 20:42, 12. Madden (SLCS) 20:49, 13. Fitzwater (PHS) 20:50, 14. Castle-Hackett (PHS) 20:51, 15. Wells (PHS) 21:45.
Boys
Saranac 21, Beekmantown 34
Beekmantown 23, Lake Placid 38
Beekmantown 18, Boquet Valley/Moriah 45
Saranac 20, Lake Placid 41
Saranac 15, Boquet Valley/Moriah 47
Girls
Saranac 15, Beekmantown 50
Lake Placid 16, Beekmantown 42
Beekmantown 15, Boquet Valley/Moriah 15
Saranac 21, Lake Placid 36
Saranac 15, Boquet Valley/Moriah 50
BEEKMANTOWN — Both boy’s and girl’s cross country teams for Lake Placid, Boquet Valley Moriah, Saranac and Beekmantown were hit the ground running, at their meet Wednesday.
For the boys, Aidan Fay snatched first place for the Blue Bombers, running a solid 18:00. The Blue Bomber girls made their presence known as well, as Lilly Rother and Kai Mckinnon finished third and fourth respectively.
Sienna Boulds took home first for the Chiefs in the girls race and teammate Laura Denial finished seconds behind her. The boys also represented the Chiefs well with Andrew Denial taking second place and Landon Morris finishing in fourth.
The Eagles also saw some speedy performances from Jon slick, who took home third running a 19:03 and Devan Bibeau taking sixth, with a 19:48.
For Boquet Valley/Moriah, their highest finisher was Kiera Callahan who took home sixth, running a 23:41.
—
Boy’s Results
Team
Saranac 21, Beekmantown 34; Beekmantown 23, Lake Placid 38; Beekmantown 18, Boquet Valley/Moriah 45; Saranac 20, Lake Placid 41; Saranac 15, Boquet Valley/Moriah 47.
Individual
1. Fay (LPCS) 18:00, 2. Denial (SCS) 18:25, 3. Slick (BCS) 19:03, 4. Morris (SCS) 19:44, 5. Dorman (SCS) 19:45, 6. Bibeau (BCS) 19:48, 7. Lynch (SCS) 20:04, 8. Reilly (SCS) 20:19, 9. Francis (LPCS) 20:24, 10. Sand (BCS) 20:31, 11. Bell-Carter (BCS) 20:35, 12. VanBurren (BVM) 21:25, 13. Miller-Whipple (BCS) 21:59, 14. Giroux (SCS) 22:06, 15. Perry (BVM) 22:06.
Girl’s Results
Team
Saranac 15, Beekmantown 50; Lake Placid 16, Beekmantown 42; Beekmantown15, Boquet Valley/Moriah 15; Saranac 21, Lake Placid 36; Saranac 15, Boquet Valley/Moriah 50.
Individual
1. Boulds (SCS) 20:50, 2. Denial (SCS) 21:13, 3. Rother (LP) 21:46, 4. McKinnon (LPCS) 23:00, 5. Miner (SCS) 23:26, 6. Callahan (BVM), 23:41, 7. Fay (SCS) 23:50, 8. Denis (SCS) 24:04, 9. Ernstone (LPCS) 24:52, 10. Cohen (LPCS) 24:53, 11. Rainville (SCS) 25:51, 12. Sanger (SCS) 26:26, 13. Madden (SCS) 26:29, 14. Rostak (BCS) 27:23, 15. Castello (BVM) 28:29.
