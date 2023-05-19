PLATTSBURGH — The top seeds in Thursday’s Section VII Class B baseball tournament quarterfinals got the job done.
Fourth-seeded Beekmantown recorded a 12-2 victory over fifth-seeded Saranac, while third-seeded Saranac Lake was a 15-3 winner over sixth-seeded AuSable Valley
Beekmantown moves on to oppose top-seeded Peru in the semifinals, while Saranac Lake will play at second-seeded Plattsburgh High.
BEEKMANTOWN 12
SARANAC 2
BEEKMANTOWN — The two teams met for the third time in four days and the Eagles scored early and often to prevail.
Starting and winning pitcher Steve Bronson, who struck out 10 over the first four innings, and reliever Alix Perras combined on a four-hitter.
Quinn Brandell paced the 17-hit Eagles’ offense with four hits, while Bronson and Cole Ely each added three.
Rylan Garden and Sam Bingel chipped in with two apiece, with Garden ending the game’s scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Adrian Barnes, Zack Lucia, Ben Yanulavich and Seth Petrashune accounted for the Saranac hits.
“We had some good pitching from Steve Bronson and Alix Perras tonight and were able to score some early runs to get things started,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
“One of Rylan Garden’s hits was his first varsity home run. This was a great team win for us.”
—
Beekmantown 12, Saranac 2
Saranac 000 200 0 — 2 4 1
Beekmantown 324 003 x — 12 17 1
Cranford, Petrashune (6) and L. Lucia. Bronson, Perras (5) and Ely. WP- Bronson. LP- Cranford. Sv- Perras. 2B- Bronson (BCS). HR- Garden (BCS).
SARANAC LAKE 15
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
SARANAC LAKE — Jon Kratts went the distance for the pitching win as he struck out nine and allowed three hits, and helped his cause at the plate with a home run.
Kaden Darrah and Zyler Strack rapped out three hits each for the Red Storm, while Noah Munn and Evan Willett had two hits apiece.
Saranac Lake scored six runs in the first inning to get the early jump on the Patriots.
AuSable Valley cut its deficit to 7-3 with three runs in the fifth inning, only to have the Red Storm answer with eight in the sixth.
—
Saranac Lake 15, AuSable Valley 3
AuSable Valley 000 030 0 — 3 3 0
Saranac Lake 610 008 x — 15 13 3
Facteau, Turnbull (6) and Garcia. Kratts and Willett. WP- Kratts. LP- Facteau. 2B- Ni. Munn (SLCS), Strack (SLCS). HR- Kratts (SLCS).
WEDNESDAY
CVAC
BEEKMANTOWN 8
SARANAC 7 (8)
BEEKMANTOWN — Rylan Garden opened the bottom of the eighth inning with a single and later scored on Steve Bronson’s single to give the Eagles a come-from-behind win to end the regular season.
Saranac held a 7-1 lead at one time before Beekmantown started to rally. back. The Eagles forced extra innings on Nate Parliament’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.
The Chiefs loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, but the Eagles were able to get some solid defensive play to keep Saranac off the board.
Parliament, who also rapped a double, Alix Perras and Garden led the Eagles with three hits apiece. Sam Bingel chipped in with two
Adrian Barnes, who went the distance in taking the pitching loss, and Seth Petrashune accounted for three hits apiece for Saranac, and Zack Lucia was next with two.
“This was our senior night and we recognized our one senior, Cole Ely, along with Saranac’s seven seniors, Ethan Barnes, Kaiden Breyette, Korbin Cranford, Ryan Devins, Logan Lucia, Gabe Spaulding and Ryan Trudeau,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
—
Beekmantown 8, Saranac 7 (8)
Saranac 200 500 00 — 7 12 3
Beekmantown 100 031 21 — 8 13 4
A. Barnes and Z. Lucia. Burdo, LaPier (4), Brandell (5), Parliament (8) and Ely. WP- Parliament. LP- A. Barnes. 2B- Parliament (BCS). HR- Parliament (BCS).
