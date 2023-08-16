SARANAC — In July, the Saranac Chiefs were no more and the Saranac Spartans were official.
It would be only a matter of time before a new logo was released to showcase the new mascot.
That time is now.
After an extensive process that culminated in more than 2,000 votes by the Saranac community, a committee of administrators, teachers and staff of the district helped make the final choice.
“We put out, I think it was five (potential logos),” Saranac Central School Superintendent Javier Perez said.
“We put it out to the community and asked for their feedback. So I wanted to be clear that the committee that I had created internally was making the final decision. I had (the community) rank the five from one to five, which they liked the most. and we were using that as feedback. Ultimately the committee made the final decision.”
Perez said how the community ranked the five potential logos, lined up with what the committee chose. It’s a perfect symbol for the community.
“When we got the feedback on the survey, it really leaned towards this logo,” he said.
“So that was great. One of the things that gets interesting is the colors in this district, right? So we’re red and white, but there’s been some hints of black in there. So there was one logo that was put out on the top five that was outlined in black and so that was pretty popular as well.”
When Perez released it recently to the public, he decided on releasing alternate versions of the logo.
There’s a red one, a white one, a red one outlined in black and a white one outlined in black. All four are appropriate logos moving forward. Perez said the ones outlined in black will be used to help the logo pop out more.
There were guidelines to the logo that Perez said had to be followed. It made sure the logo was ultimately safe.
“We didn’t want any weapons in it,” he said.
“So we put that out. It really seemed like it was going to need to be the Saranac helmet. We didn’t want to depict a human in it. We just thought we wanted to stay away from that. So in some ways, maybe it was safe, but in the end, we really liked it. We thought it was a really nice design.”
Looking around at the Saranac High School campus, you can notice things are already changing. Gone are the windscreens at the football field. and the ones at the baseball field and tennis courts have seen the name Chiefs removed.
Everything will get adjusted in time.
“Part of our process will be to allow our buildings to utilize some of the things we’ve already purchased,” Perez said.
“So for different ceremonies and celebrations that they have, we’re not going to make many changes. The ultimate goal, the end of the ‘24-’25 year, is that we’re the Saranac Spartans pre-K through 12 grade all the way through. Then there’s no other variation.”
Perez said there might still be uniforms that have Chiefs on it for this year as he’s unsure if there will be time to change them. It comes down to timing and manufacturing deadlines.
One thing he wanted to make clear was the history of the Chiefs will not go away.
“I want to be clear, because this will be aggressive,” Perez said.
“It will be asked. So when you talk about trophies and old banners, all that stuff stays. We’re not abandoning our history.”
Looking over the progress made, and how the community has been involved with it, Perez said he’s extremely happy with the adjustments. and happy with how the logo process played out.
“I think that the district was able to do what we said we were going to do, which was going to be an open process that the community will have full availability to select this mascot, and they did,” he said.
“Truthfully, I want a guy with a Spartan. I want something different. But it wasn’t my choice to make, it was the community’s choice. and this is the choice that community made. So I’m very happy about that.”
Perez said that still the state will not give any money to help the costs of the overhaul. He said from his understanding there is a way to navigate through state aid to use money for the purpose of replacing a mascot. But, it’s not the best course of action.
“What we’re doing, and one of the things that will help, is that we’re aggressively working through grants,” he said.
“And hopefully, when we’re able to be successful with some of these grants, that’ll help with the cost of the changes.”
In the end, the community helped make the choice as well as pick the mascot earlier this summer.
The feedback has been positive so far as the Saranac Central School District embraces being the Spartans.
“You know, it was 100% their choice,” Perez said.
“We had our say in the school. I could vote just like everybody else. But I had one vote just like everybody else. and I think that was important. and in the end, I think that’s where we’ll be successful with this mascot.”
In just under three weeks, kids will be returning to school. Those are the ones entering pre-Kindergarten, who’ll have 13 years to enjoy being a Spartan.
It’s a new beginning for them, just like it is a new beginning for Saranac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.