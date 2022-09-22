CHAMPLAIN — Sydney Myers and the Chiefs proved themselves road warriors Wednesday, topping the Cougars under the lights, 4-1.
Saranac had Northeastern Clinton on their heels early, as Olivia Davis scored inside the five-minute mark, to open the match. Myers would add another for Saranac, and her career total, just minutes later to extend their lead, 2-0.
In the second half, Myers scored her second goal of the match at the eight minute mark, to give the Chiefs a 3-0 cushion. However, Bailee Lafountain would score less than 10 minutes later for the Cougars, to trim the deficit to 3-1.
Saranac answered right back, as Aislyn Liberty scored under two minutes later, to give the team a 4-1. While Northeastern Clinton would take the loss, coach Tim Surprenant was very proud of how his team handled their tough opponent.
“I am pleased with how we adjusted to their pressure and how we battled for 80 minutes. We need to continue to work on connecting passes and playing off from each other,” Suprenant said. “However tonight made us a better team.”
—
Saranac 4, Northeastern Clinton1
SCS 2 2 — 4
NCCS 0 1 — 1
First Half- 1, SCS, Davis, 4:56. 2, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 10:31.
Second Half- 3, SCS, Myers, 8:16. 4, NCCS, Lafountain (Arno), 17:07. 5, SCS, Liberty, (19:01).
Shots- SCS, 13-6.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 5. DuBois, NCCS, 9.
Willsboro 4
Crown Point 0
CROWN POINT — Lexi Nolette led the Warriors to a 4-0 shutout win over the host Panthers.
Nolette nabbed a hat trick with two goals in the first half and one in the second. Cleo Lobdell assisted on Nolette’s second goal minutes before halftime.
Willsboro’s Emma Becker put the exclamation mark on the game, scoring the fourth and final goal with less than two minutes to go in the game.
The contest was close early on as teams played to a defensive stalemate for most of the first half. It wasn’t until Nolette scored 26 minutes in to get the scoring underway.
“Wilsboro used a good passing game to move the ball down the field and create good shots for Lexi Nolette to notch a hat trick,” Crown Point head coach Badlee Peters said. “CP defense held strong through most of the first half before Nolette broke the scoreless game. CP girls played a rough game but were unable to find holes in the Willsboro defense
—
Willsboro 4, Crown Point 0
WCS 2 2 — 4
CP 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, WCS, Nolette, 26:39. 2, WCS, Nolette (Lobdell), 32:55.
Second Half- 3, WCS, Nolette, 3:30. 4, Becker, 38:37.
Shots- WCS 9-2
Saves- Bruno, WCS, 1. Duprey, CP, 2.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 3
Johnsburg/Minera 0
NORTH CREEK — Schroon Lake/Newcomb competed hard to defeat the host Johnsburg/Minerva, 3-0.
During the first half Schroon Lake/Newcomb broke the score open when Saige Shaughnessy scored on a penalty kick.
It stayed that way until the second half when Dakota Cutting added an insurance goal. Hannah Thompson added extra breathing room to push the score to its final mark.
Irish head coach Jospeh San Antonio said that despite Lucia Williams giving up three goals, she had eight stroves saves in the net.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb has a quick turnaround as they travel to face Wells, today. Johnsburg/Minerva returns to action Friday, when they host Willsboro.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 3, Johnsburg Minerva 0
SL/N 1 2 — 3
J/M 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, SL/N, Shaughnessy (PK).
Second Half- 2, SL/N, Cutting (Shaughnessy). 3, SL/N, Thompson.
Saves- Emmert, SL/N, 2. Talarico, SL/N, 8. Williams, J/M, 8.
TICONDEROGA 1
CHAZY 3
CHAZY — Ava McAuliffe had a strong game leading Eagles to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Sentinels.
McAuliffe notched two of Chazy’s three goals. She first broke the scoreless tie as she knocked it past Ti’s Kierra Bechard midway through the first.
Her second came early in the second half off a pass from teammate Pender Bechard.
Lily Pratt scored off a pass from Bechard three minutes after McAuliffe’s, to secure the victory for the host.
The Sentinels tried a comeback when Addy Moore scored on a penalty kick at the midway point. They were unable to get any more past Eagle Tess Blair.
Kierra Bechard, while giving up three goals, did stop 14 shots Chazy sent her way. The Eagles outshot Ti by a mark of 18-3.
Both teams return to action Friday as Ti travels to face Lake Placid and Chazy visits Boquet Valley.
—
Chazy 3, Ticonderoga 1
CCS 1 2 — 3
TCS 0 1 — 1
First Half- 1, CCS, McAuliffe, 17:43.
Second Half- 2, CCS, McAuliffe (Bechard), 9:58. 3, CCS, Pratt (Bechard), 12:47. 4, TCS, Moore (PK), 17:30.
Shots- CCS 18-3.
Savers- Bechard, TCS, 14. Blair, CCS, 2.
Seton Catholic 8
Lake Placid 0
LAKE PLACID — The Knights shutout the Blue Bombers in stunning fashion Wednesday, going on the road to win, 8-0.
Seton Catholic came out the gate firing, as Monique Allen scored off a pass from Madyson Whalen, just under four minutes into the match. Allen would have herself a night, scoring on three separate occasions to complete the hat trick.
Whalen and teammate Charlotte Hughes put their connection on display as well, as they would connect for the team’s second, fourth and seventh goal of the contest. Whalen would finish with three goals and four assists; Hughes would tally two goals and two assists.
The Blue Bombers will regroup befor Friday, when they host Ticonderoga. The Knights will travel to Moriah, Friday, for a meeting with the Vikings.
—
Seton Catholic 8, Lake Placid 0
SC 5 3 — 8
LP 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, SC, Allen (Whalen), 3:49. 2, SC, Hughes (Whalen), 15:29. 3, SC, Whalen, 31:07. 4, SC, Whalen (Hughes), 32:00. 5, SC, Allen (Pearl), 35:00.
Second Half- 6, SC, Allen (Hughes), 8:00. 7, SC, Hughes (Whalen), 34:00. 8, SC, Pearl (Whalen), 37:00.
Shots- SC, 19-4.
Saves- Johnson, SC, 4. Ahmemulic, LP, 11.
Keene 4
Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
INDIAN LAKE — The Beavers rode a big first half from Haylie Buyssee on Wednesday, as they beat the Orange, 4-0 on the road.
Buyssee was responsible for all three first half goals for Keene. She would score the match’s opening goal off a pass from Sarah Tansey, then would assist on another to Pia Morrelli.
Just before the end of the first half, Buyssee would add one more goal for good measure, to extend the Keene lead to 3-0. Vivian Smith would tack on another to start the second half and leave Indian Lake/Long Lake with a big deficit.
The Orange will seek to right the ship on Friday, when they host Wells. Buyssee and the Beavers will look to keep things rolling, when they travel to Crown Point on Friday.
—
Keene 4, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
KCS 3 1 — 4
IL-LL 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, KCS, Buyssee (Tansey), 8:56. 2, KCS, Morrelli (Buyssee), 33:00. 3, KCS, Buyssee, 37:00.
Second Half- 4, KCS, Smith, 2:00.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 1. Puterko, IL-LL, 13.
AuSable Valley 5
Plattsburgh 1
PLATTSBURGH — Kaydence Hoehn had a hat trick as the visiting Patriots defeated the Hornets, 5-1.
Hoehn scored bookend goals of the first half, with her first coming within a minute of the game starting.
Plattsburgh’s Emma Tuller evened the score at 1-1 in the 14th minute of play.
Late in the first half, Addie Stanley put AVCS up for good off a pass from Sara Richards. Hoehn would add her second with minutes to spare in the first, with Lilley Keyser assisting her.
Score would remain the same until Hoehn notched the hat trick with Addie Stanley assisting.
Richards would add a goal to her scoresheet, finalizing the score at the halfway point of the second half.
AuSable looks to keep their winning ways going when they host Northeastern Clinton, Friday. Plattsburgh gets some time off until they host Saranc, Tuesday.
—
AuSable Valley 5, Plattsburgh 1
AVCS 3 2 — 5
PHS 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, AVCS, Hoehn (Hickey), 00:35. 2, PHS, Tuller (Hewson), 13:41. 3, AVCS, Stanley (Richards), 27:51. 4, AVCS, Hoehn (Keyer), 36:40.
Second Half- 5, AVCS, Hoehn (Keyser), 10:28. 6, AVCS, Richards, 20:18.
Shots- AVCS 18-9
Saves- Rondeau, AVCS, 8. McCormick, PHS, 7. Lyons, PHS, 5.
Bouquet Valley 1
Northern Adirondack 1
ELLENBURG — Ella Lobdell made an unbelievable 21 saves Wednesday, as her and the Griffins tied the Bobcats, 1-1.
The first goal of the match didn’t come until the second half, when Jo Mead scored off a pass from Kenna LaBarge to put the Bobcats in the lead, 1-0. The Griffins however, responded right back, as Claire Reynolds scored unassisted to tie the game late.
Even though Northern Adirondack took 22 shots, it was Lobdell that stole the show by saving 21 of them.
“We passed the ball well throughout the whole field, which gave us our chances to score goals,” said Bobcats’ coach Jason Seguin. “We marked up well and put the pressure on them tonight.”
—
Bouquet Valley 1, Northern Adirondack 1
BVCS 0 1 — 1
NACS 0 1 — 1
Second Half- 1, NACS, Mead (LaBarge). 2, BVCS, Reynolds.
Shots- NACS, 22-11.
Saves- Lobdell, BVCS, 21. Gilmore, NACS, 10.
Saranac Lake 0
Moriah 5
PORT HENRY — The Vikings stood tall at home Wednesday, beating the Red Storm, 5-0.
Moriah was propelled by a stellar, three-goal first half, that Saranac Lake could never seem to recover from. Dave Marcil led the way, scoring a pair of goals, one in each half. Erica Anderson, Sarah Shoobe and Amelia Kazlo would all score goals as well.
One silver lining for the Red Storm was goalie Alex Whitson racked up her save totals in goals, saving 17 shots on the night.
Moriah is faced with a quick turnaround off this win, as they host Northern Adirondack today. Saranac Lake will get a little more rest, as they welcome Northern Adirondack into town on Friday.
—
Saranac Lake 0, Moriah 5
SLCS 0 0 — 0
MCS 3 2 — 5
First Half- 1, MCS, Anderson (Shaw), 10:12. 2, MCS, Marcil, 30:14. 3, MCS, Shoobe, 38:58.
Second Half- 4, MCS, Marcil (Kazlo), 9:07. 5, MCS, Kazlo (Baker), 22:54.
Shots- MCS, 25-5.
Saves- Whitson, SLCS, 17. Gaddor, MCS, 7.
BEEKMANTOWN 8
PERU 3
PERU — The Eagles scored six goals in the second half on their way to a 8-3 victory over the host Nighthawks.
Beekmantown’s Grace McCasland scored two goals early in the first half to get the day started. She would record a hat trick midway through the second half as the game was well in hand.
McCasland’s teammate Payton Parliament had a strong showing as she had two goals and three assists on the day. She assisted on both of McCasland’s first half goals, and scored the Eagles first two goals in the second period.
It was a full team effort in the win as Luci Brown added two goals of her own midway through the second, sandwiching McCasland’s third goal.
Peru was led by Reese Duprey who scored two goals in both halves of play.
Nighthawk Megan Corrow was active all night as the Eagles held a 28-13 shot advantage. She made 13 saves on the night.
“Give Beekmantown all the credit, they came ready to play, and we were flat,” Peru head coach Bill Pafford said. “Score may not reflect it but Megan Corrow had an outstanding game in net.”
Beekmantown returns to action Saturday when they host Franklin Academy at 5:00 p.m. Peru doesn’t play again until Tuesday as they host Northeastern Clinton.
—
Beekmantown 8, Peru 3
BCS 2 6 — 8
PCS 1 2 — 3
First Half- 1, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 3:35. 2, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 7:09. 3, PCS, Duprey, 23:50.
Second Half- 4, BCS, Parliament (Brown), 1:20. 5, BCS, Parliament (Mesec), 3:45. 6, PCS, Duprey (Mitchel), 5:02. 7, BCS, Stone, 8:59. 8, PCS, Garrow, 11:03. 9, BCS, Brown (Kane), 16:33. 10, McCasland (Barnes), 20:28. 11, BCS, Brown (Parliament), 29:18.
Shots- BCS 28-13
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 6. Corrow, PCS, 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.