SARANAC LAKE — Dax Lashway was the medalist on the day with a 43, leading Saranac to a 6-0 blanking of Saranac Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf on Tuesday.
Nathan Hamel added a 49 for the Chiefs and Colin Rutgers’ 52 was the low score for the Red Storm.
Saranac 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- N. Hamel (SCS) def. Hochwald, 49-53.
No. 2- Lashway (SCS) def. Rutgers 43-52.
No. 3- Dingman (SCS) def. Patnode, 54-63.
No. 4- L. Hamel (SCS) def. Rascoe, 53-60.
No. 5- Coryea (SCS) def. Durfee-Thompson, 50-83.
No. 6- Terry (SCS) def. McGinnis, 61-67.
MONDAY
BOQUET VALLEY 6, WILLSBORO 0
BOQUET VALLEY 5, SCHROON LAKE 1
BOQUET VALLEY 6, CROWN POINT 0
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins dominated a quad-match with the Warriors, Wildcats and Panthers in Mountain and Valley Golf, Monday.
“Our team showed some great depth tonight with four players in the 40’s in sweeping Willsboro, Schroon Lake and Crown Point in a quad match,” Boquet coach Keith Lobdell said. “Credit to Schroon Lake’s Austin Hartwell and Ronan Deslauriers, they played some good golf and were able to split points. If it were a CVAC match, they would have won full points.”
Hartwell was the medalist on the day in that halved No 1 matchup against Oakley Buehler, carding a 44 on the day.
The Griffins took all of the No. 6 matchups by forfeit.
Boquet Valley 6, Willsboro 0; Boquet Valley 5, Schroon Lake 1; Boquet Valley 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- O. Buehler (BVCS) def. Fine-Lease (WCS), 2-and-1; O. Buehler (BVCS) halved Hartwell (SLCS); O. Buehler (BVCS) def. Cole Potter (CPCS) 5-and-4.
No. 2- Burdo (BVCS) def. Walker (WCS) 3-and-2; Burdo (BVCS) halved Deslauriers (SLCS); Burdo (BVCS) def. Huestis (CPCS) 5-and-3.
No. 3- B. Buehler (BVCS) def. Duso (WCS) 5-and-3; B. Buehler (BVCS) def. Melville (SLCS), 4-and-3; B. Buehler (BVCS) by forfeit over CPCS.
No. 4- Hatch (BVCS) def. Anthony (WCS) 5-and-4; Hatch (BVCS) def. Provoncha (SLCS), 5-and-3; Hatch (BVCS) by forfeit over CPCS.
No. 5- Liberi (BVCS) def. Weiss (WCS) 5-and-4, Liberi (BVCS) def. Masiello (SLCS), 5-and-4; Liberi (BVCS) by forfeit over CPCS.
No. 6- King (BVCS) by forfeit over WCS; King (BVCS) by forfeit over SLCS; King (BVCS) by forfeit over CPCS.
