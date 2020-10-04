CADYVILLE — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country season is off and running.

The Saranac girls as well as the Boquet Valley/Moriah boys came away with wins in their first meet of the season.

The Chiefs won 15-50, and Boquet Valley/Moriah took home a 21-34 victory.

Freshman Molly Denis won the first cross country meet of her Saranac varsity career, crossing the finish line first in a time of 24:05.

The Chiefs rolled in the meet taking the first six spots before Boquet Valley/Moriah’s Emily Gangi clocked in seventh at 25:33.

Gillian Miner (24:56) and Mackenzie Converse (25:00) rounded out the top three for Saranac.

In the boys race, Boquet Valley/Moriah changed the narrative.

Cole Simmer (19:32), Denali Garnica (20:08), Gage Perry (20:45) and Landon Peters (20:51) placed second through fifth to account for the majority of their team’s low score.

Andrew Woodruff captured the race win for Saranac, clocking in at 18:39.

Kaleb Stanton was the next top finisher for the Chiefs, registering a time of 21:30 for sixth.

Girls

Saranac 15, Boquet Valley/Moriah 50

1, M. Denis (SCS), 24:05; 2, Miner (SCS), 24:56; 3, Converse (SCS), 25:00; 4, Lynch (SCS), 25:02; 5, A. Fay (SCS), 25:04; 6, K. Fay (SCS), 25:12; 7, Gangi (BV/M), 25:33; 8, Rainville (SCS), 25:38; 9, Cliché (SCS), 26:35; 10, Sanger (SCS), 26:46; 11, L. Denis (SCS), 27:04; 12, Breen (SCS), 27:53; 13, Glebus (BV/M), 28:30; 14, Lamora (SCS), 45:03.

Boys

Boquet Valley/Moriah 21, Saranac 34

1, Woodruff (SCS), 18:39; 2, Simmer (BV/M), 19:32; 3, Garnica (BV/M), 20:08; 4, Perry (BV/M), 20:45; 5, L. Peters (BV/M), 20:51; 6, Stanton (SCS), 21:30; 7, B. Peters (BV/M), 21:35; 8, Kelley (SCS), 22:22; 9, Lynch (SCS), 22:30; 10, E. Breen (SCS), 22:36; 11, Denial (SCS), 23:10; 12, Anderson (BV/M), 23:18; 13, Canning (SCS), 23:19; 14, Smith (BV/M), 29:21; 15, LaMora (SCS), 33:33; D. Breen (SCS), 38:28.

BOYS

NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 15

SETON CATHOLIC 50

GIRLS

RACE INCOMPLETE

CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars came away with the win after taking three of the five top spots.

Thomas Gilbo notched a second-place finish in 17:05 for Northeastern Clinton, coming in behind race winner Sam DeJordy of the Knights.

DeJordy won the race in a time of 15:50.

Max Grafstein took third for the Knights thanks to his 17:10 finish.

Jack Gero (20:05) and Thor Frostick (20:34) came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The girls race was incomplete in terms of scoring but did see four athletes compete.

Seton Catholic’s Faline Yang was the race winner, turning in a time of 21:01.

Alex Cone earned a team-best finish at 21:17, which was followed by the times of Alexis Canning (25:17) and Hannah Trombley (25:48).

Boys

Northeastern Clinton 15, Seton Catholic 50

1, DeJordy (SC), 15:50; 2, Gilbo (NCCS), 17:05; 3, Grafstein (SC), 17:10; 4, Gero (NCCS), 20:05; 5, Frostick (NCCS), 20:34; 6, Jolicouer (NCCS), 22:17; 7, Trombley (NCCS), 25:48; 8, Sisco (NCCS), 28:58; 9, LePage (NCCS), 31:35; 10, Bilow (SC), 41:56.

Girls

Northeastern Clinton (INC), Seton Catholic (INC)

1, Yang (SC), 21:01; 2, Cone (NCCS), 21:17; 3, Canning (NCCS), 25:17; 4, Trombley (NCCS), 25:48.

Tags

Recommended for you