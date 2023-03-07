Saranac 45
Gouverneur 34
POTSDAM — When you take the shot, you have to have the confidence for it to fall in. That’s what Saranac had when a one point deficit turned into an eight point lead.
It happened in a flash as the Chiefs knocked in three straight three-pointers to put away Gouveneur, 45-34, in the Class B subregional of the NYSPHSAA playoffs.
Saranac will now face Albany Academy, Saturday, at Hudson Valley Community College
—
Saranac 45, Gouverneur 34
Saranac (45)
Pellerin 0-0-0, Denis 2-0-6, Brown 0-1-1, Parker 2-0-6, Myers 6-3-15, Ducatte 6-3-17. TOTALS: 16-7-45
Gouverneur (34)
Smith 4-1-9, Conklin 2-1-5, Riutta 2-1-6, Canell 1-0-2, Bush 1-1-3, Forsythe 2-2-6, Storte 1-0-3. TOTALS: 13-6-34
Halftime- Saranac, 23-18
3 point goals- Gouverneur (2) Storte, Riutta Saranac (6) Denis 2, Parker 2, Ducatte 2
