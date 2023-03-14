BUFFALO — The Saranac boys’ hockey team needed a lot to go its way on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, too many things went wrong.
Section I’s Pelham, the defending NYSPHSAA Division II champion, broke the game open late in the second period and skated to an 8-2 victory in the Final Four semifinals at the LECOM Harborcenter.
The other semifinal on Saturday had Section III’s Skaneateles hold on for a 3-2 victory over Section X’s Salmon River, which came into the weekend ranked first in the state in Division II.
In Sunday’s title game, Skaneateles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and skated past Pelham, 4-1.
It was a tough day for the Chiefs (13-9-2) who couldn’t duplicate their performance in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Section II’s Queensbury in the opening round.
Saranac allowed two power-play goals, one short-handed goal, a number of odd-man rushes and goals in the final minute of play in each period.
“They were the better team,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We wanted to come out strong in the first five minutes and hopefully get the lead.
“But we got called for what we thought was a soft penalty and we weren’t able to kill it off.”
Pelham held a 3-1 lead after one period and Daniel Mitrone, off a two-on-one, put in a rebound at 6:41 of the second to make it 4-1.
But Saranac got life when Zach O’Connell cut the Chiefs’ deficit to two at 11:00 of the second off some work behind the net by Landen Duprey.
But, if there was a turning point in the game, it came just 1:09 later when Griffin Evans tallied a short-handed goal to put the Pelicans back up by three, at 5-2.
“They had a quick response to our goal,” Knowles said. “Their player who scored it was the best player on the ice today. He did a good job shooting it between our defensman’s legs and our goalie was screened.”
Chris Franchini then tipped Reid Finster’s shot from the point into the net at the 13:50 mark and Evans gave Pelham a commanding 7-2 edge after two off a two-on-one with just one second remaining in the period.
James Vassalotti added the Pelicans’ final goal of the game with 42 seconds left in the contest.
Goals by Will Crotty, Finster and Luke Green gave Pelham a 3-1 lead after one, with Crotty and Green scoring power-play goals. Crotty’s goal came just 2:19 into the game.
Landon Giroux tallied a power-play goal for the Chiefs, which tied the game, at 1-1, at the 8:37 mark.
“We didn’t get a great effort across the board from all of our players today,” Knowles said. “Some of our more impactful players were not at their best today.”
Pelham finished with a 52-20 edge in shots on goal, with Cam White making 18 saves for the Pelicans. Joey Mitchell was busy in the Saranac nets, finishing with 44 stops.
“We’re disappointed, but I’m happy with the team for going further than any Saranac hockey team has gone,” Knowles said. “They have put in the effort and dedication for the past five months.
“Credit goes to our seniors who have been impactful in helping get the program to the success we have had. and congratulations to Zach O’Connell for becoming the all-time leader in points at Saranac with 156.”
Saranac 1 1 0 — 2
Pelham 3 4 1 — 8
First period- 1, Pel, Crotty ppg (Deeney), 2:19. 2, SCS, L. Giroux ppg (E. Barnes, Coryer), 8:37. 3, Pel, Finster (Green), 12:31. 4, Pel, Green ppg (Evans, Crotty), 16:23.
Second period- 5, Pel, Mitrione (Gallivan, Finster)m 6:41. 6, SCS, O’Connell (A. Barnes, Duprey), 11:00. 7, Pel, Evans shg (Crotty), 12:09. 8, Pel, Franchini (Finster), 13:50. 9, Pel, Evans (Green), 16:59.
Third period- 10, Pel, Ja. Vassalotti (Jo. Vassalotti, Sweeney), 16:18.
Shots- Pelham 52-20.
Saves- Mitchell, SCS, 44. White, Pel, 18.
