OGDENSBURG — Friday night’s Class C regional semi-final football game between host Section 10 Champion Gouverneur and Section 7 Champion Saranac Central started in a steady rain which, as expected, turned into a heavy downpour.
Before the game Wildcat Coach Sean Devlin told his team they were going to play football from the 1960s and that it was going to be a four quarter game.
Coach Devlin was right on both counts as both teams adapted to the weather, played stand-up smashmouth football without backing down and all of the scoring in the 14-3 Gouverneur win came in the fourth quarter.
The 7-3 Chiefs opened the scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter when all-around standout running back Nathan Hamel, who carried the ball 13 times in the first half and completed two option passes for first downs, drilled a 35-yard field goal through the rain. The score was set up by a 46 yard run by wingback Alex Clancy who rushed for 65 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards, assuming a heavy offensive load when Hamel was hindered by an injury in the second half.
The Wildcats answered just 1:44 later when Noel LaPierre made a perfectly timed cut on a jet sweep and raced 46 yards down the left sideline untouched.
“We ran the sweep and I got great blocking so when I made my cut nobody was there. Coach told me I cut it up too soon on an earlier run and I got it right,” said LaPierre.
“It was fun game and a great win.”
The Gouverneur defense then sparked the final wave of momentum when Kobe Steorts and Nathan Alguire came through with quarterback sacks in the last 4:02 which led to the Chiefs turning the back over on downs. Quarterback Hayden Stowell (16-71) sealed the deal, breaking out of a mass of players on a quarterback sneak and running 19 yards to the endzone with 2:13 to play and adding a two-point conversion.
“Our defense played great the whole game and as a team we played very well,” said Coach Devlin citing his unit which made a crucial fourth down stop to complete a goal line stand in the second quarter which thwarted a 17-play 94-yard drive by the Chiefs.
“Noel LaPierre scored on one of our jet sweeps and made a great cut. I told the guys it was going to be a four quarter game and we played four great quarters,” added Devlin
Alguire led the defensive surge with 13 tackles including the initial hit on the fourth down stop at the goal line and Owen Siebels and Cage Cornell each had six tackles. Vinny Thomas and Gunner Simmons each had interceptions and Hayden Stowell delivered key long punts. Fourth quarter scores advance Wildcats to regional finals
The late scoring burst allowed the Wildcats to compensate for a 78-yard touchdown run by Vincent Thomas (19-101) on the first play of the game which was nullified by a clipping penalty.
“The weather made it tough for both teams and took away some of the things that we like to do on offense. We made a few mistakes which hurt us, especially early in the game but overall we played very well and we put Saranac Central Football back on the map this season,” said Saranac coach Dylan Everleth.
“Gouverneur is a very aggressive team and they played very well.”
Gouverneur will look to continue to play high quality four quarters of aggressive football next weekend advancing to the regional finals against the Section 2 Champion at a site in Section 2.
Saranac finishes the season with a 7-3 record, and champions of Class C in Section VII.
GOUVERNEUR 14 SARANAC 3
SCS 0 0 0 3 - 3
GHS 0 0 0 14 - 14
Scoring Summary
Fourth Quarter
SCS- Hamel on 35-yard field goal.
GHS- LaPierre on 46 run (kick blocked)
GHS- Stowell on 19 run (Stowell run).
Individual Statistics
Rushing
SCS — Hamel 15-36, Clancy 9-64, Bouvia 5-22, Smith 9-35. GHS- Thomas 19-101, Stowell 16-71, LaPierre 4-54.
Passing
SCS- Smith 1-3-2 13, Hamel 2-2-0-21
GHS — Stowell 1-5-0-6.
Receiving
SCS- Clancy 3-28
GHS- Thomas 1-6.
Interceptions
GHS- Thomas, Simmons.
