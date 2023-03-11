TROY — It was a battle between two of the top Class B girls teams in the state, with Saranac ranked no.1 and Albany Academy ranked no.5, and only one team would advance. Albany Academy showed they were up from the challenge, as they ran away with the Class B regional win at Hudson Valley, 62-37.
Even though Brenna Ducatte would score a game-high 17 points for the Chiefs, it wouldn’t be enough to match the Bears offensive outburst, as they had five different players finish either in double-figures, or just shy of it.
With the win, Albany Academy will advance to the Class B state semifinals, back at Hudson Valley, while Saranac will be heading back North after falling in the regional round for the second straight year.
““It’s been a great year, we’ve had a lot of success. There’s nothing to be ashamed about, we were the best team in our area,” said Saranac coach Tim Newell. “We just ran into a very good program down here.”
The Chiefs would score the first basket of the game after Sydney Myers made a nice move in the post to get a layup to drop. However, the Bears showed early why they were one of the top teams in the state as well, ripping off a 13-0 run to follow up the Chiefs opening score.
Saranac would ultimately struggle in the opening period, as Albany Academies press defense and hot shooting start propelled their team to a 18-6 first quarter advantage.
Things would get worse before they got better for Saranac, as they opened the second quarter with a monstrou 19-1 run. While the Albany Academy defense was certainly stout, Saranac also struggled to make their open looks, shooting just 22% (4-18) in the half, resulting in what was a much bigger deficit than what it had the potential to be. Some of those looks would start to fall towards the end of the frame, as Meyers would knock down a three-pointer and Ducatte would hit a baseline jumper, but the group still trailed going to intermission, 44-12.
“We had a hard time matching up with their size in the guard spot. Their perimeter defenders forced us into turnovers and led to their transition scores and that was my worry coming in,” Newell said. “When they started substituting we could not match the substitutions and there were terrible mismatches. That’s just a credit to them and how deep of a team they are.”
The Chiefs showed some spark out of the break, as Ducatte would make a three-pointer to start the half on the right note. Ducatte would bury another three-pointer just a few possessions later, followed by a shot-clock beating layup as the whole Chiefs team showed they weren’t going out without a fight.
“At halftime I said, ‘the bottom line is that half is done and our chances of winning are not very good. Let’s just try and win this and compete in the second half,’” Newell said. “In the second half we did a better job with spacing and moving the ball. Brenna got some open looks and hit a couple three's that really loosened things up.”
Trailing 57-21 going into the fourth quarter, Ducatte would start the period the same way she opened the half, with a three-ball, and minutes later, Lia Parker would follow with a three of her own. However, the game had gotten too far out of reach for the Chiefs and both teams began to empty their benches.
But even though they suffered the lopsided loss, the Chiefs still used the opportunity to both gain postseason experience and also grow closer as a group, even if it may be their final game together.
“We finished up on the floor with five JV [junior varsity] kids and our juniors, seniors and sophomores on the bench were the biggest cheerleaders, which is a great sign of leadership,” Newell said. “They don’t like losing, but they also understand that we support each other and I thought we did a really good job of that the whole game. We were a little frustrated early in the game, but then we realized this team is better than us, let's just stick together and keep working hard.”
Finishing the game with five young players on the court, while they surely would rather have the win, certainly doesn’t hurt for a team that’s set to lose six players next season to graduation, including Sydney Myers, who is both one of the school’s most accomplished basketball players, but athlete as well. So even though the Chiefs may lose some valued members, they hope to be right back in this spot come next season.
“I don’t think we’re going to skip a beat. The only thing we’re going to skip is just a little bit of experience and senior leadership,” Newell said. “I really like the young nucleus we’ve got coming; they’re long and athletic and I think we’ll get back to having a chance to compete down here again.”
