CANTON — Quicksand is a dangerous thing. As the pressure mounts up, the more you struggle the more you get pulled down until you’re in over your head.
Saranac seemed to be in their own version of it during the fifth and sixth innings, as they let a close game get away from them Wedneday in girls softball regional action.
In the end, the Chiefs fell to the Canton Golden Bears of Section X, 9-1, in a NYSPHSAA Class B regional game.
“I thought we had a decent start,’ Saranac’s Sam Campbell said. “We gave up the home run in the first but we didn’t allow a score for a couple innings.
“We got a few kids on and we just couldn’t do anything with it. and then our hitting just kind of fell apart completely. and then we had the two bad innings where we uncharacteristically threw the ball all over the place and we missed a couple easy plays.”
It was a 2-1 game before Canton poured it on in the fifth inning. It started with a RBI single by Golden Bear Sydnee Flowers.
Then Saranac began to unravel.
After a wild pitch that was the result of a strikeout, Canton scored another run as Chief Olivia Benjamin went to corral the ball. Tessa Alguire reached first on the play, and then stole second.
Pitcher Hadley Alguire would bring her in moments later and the Golden Bears held a 5-1 lead.
After the third run, Campbell went to the pitching mound to talk to his players.
“I just told them to breathe and relax,” he said. “I think they got tense and that helped make a mistake and then it made another mistake and so I just wanted them to breathe, relax and settle down.
“They just needed to go back to just play the game, play one pitch at a time, one situation at a time and just try to calm down and get through it.”
It didn’t help when Canton changed pitchers to Ava Hoy, who pitched the final three innings in relief. Her velocity left batters confused and off-balance. Saranac players were often seen looking to Campbell for answers.
“When they changed pitchers it was such a difference of velocity,” Campbell said. “And her control was not something you could sit on because she was high and she was low.
“She was inside and she was outside. and I don’t know if it was all intentional but with her velocity, you didn’t have a lot of time to guess or wait and I don’t think our approach on that second pitcher was as good as it was on the first pitcher. But that’s why you got two pitchers or three pitchers on the team.”
Saranac tried the change as well, bringing in Aislyn Liberty in to relieve Hailee Liberty in the 6th inning.
It didn’t work as well as the Golden Bears would score four more runs against her.
The most damage came on a wild throw by Benjamin to catch a base runner trying to steal. Third baseman Abby Owen couldn’t snag the ball as it went into the outfield allowing two runners to score from third and second.
In their last at bat, the Chiefs had no answers as Hoy struck out the side to end the game.
The game started with a bang as Canton’s Hadley Alguire helped her own cause with a two-run home run in the top of the first.
When Saranac’s Olivia Squier drove in a run in the top of the third, it felt as if the game could still go either way.
With the loss, the Chiefs finished the season at 13-8 having been crowned Section VII B champion. Campbell said it’s one silver lining for the girls to be proud of.
“I always take something out of that,” he said. “I mean, it gives you a chance to go further on and I like to win the sectionals. Some coaches like to win league and I would love to win the league too.
“But you know, at times you have to experiment and maybe it costs the game here or there. But, it’s a learning process all season. Who can do what in certain situations and sometimes that bites you in the butt during the game, and you end up losing one but we move on and we continue to learn and work. I am proud of the girls’ effort. Even when we’re making mistakes, we’re gonna try, and play hard.”
—
Canton 9, Saranac 1
SCS 010 000 0 - 1 4 4
CCS 200 034 x - 9 12 3
H. Liberty and A. Liberty. Alguire and Hoy. WP- Alguire LP- H. Liberty. HR- Alguire (CCS). 3B- Sero (CCS). 2B- Logan (CCS).
