PLATTSBURGH — Section VII sent two high school hockey teams to the NYSPHSAA Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
One had its season continue and the other had its season come to an end.
No. 2-ranked Beekmantown suffered a 5-2 setback at Section I’s Pelham, the defending Division II state champion, while Saranac skated to a 3-1 victory at Section II’s Queensbury.
The Chiefs (13-8-2), who were an at-large entry in the playoffs, move on to Saturday’s 9 a.m. semifinals at Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter against Pelham.
The other semifinal has top-ranked Salmon River, from Section X, against Section III winner Skaneateles.
Salmon River advanced to the semifinals with a 4-3 win over Section VI’s Starpoint and Skaneateles was a 4-0 winner over Section V’s Webster Schroeder.
A Saranac semifinal win would advance the Chiefs to the state title game, Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Harborcenter.
SARANAC 3
QUEENSBURY 1
It was a scoreless game until late in the second when Zach O’Connell got behind the Queensbury defense and gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.
It became 2-0 late in the third stanza when Adrian Barnes stole the puck and fed it to Landen Duprey, who found the back of the net.
The Spartans then cut their deficit in half and went on a power play in the final two minutes. But Nolan Miner stole the puck and went in alone on a breakaway to seal the Saranac win.
Joey Mitchell was credited with 29 saves in the Saranac nets.
The Chiefs, who avenged an earlier 6-1 loss to Queensbury, finished second to Beekmantown in both the CVAC regular season and Section VII playoffs to earn the at-large bid.
PELHAM 5
BEEKMANTOWN 2
The CVAC and Section VII champions (19-2-2) weren’t able to hold a third-period lead while suffering their second loss of the season at the worst possible time.
The Pelicans held a 1-0 lead before Novak Jarus and Sam Bingel tallied goals in the second to give Beekmantown a 2-1 advantage.
The third period, however, was all Pelham. The Pelicans broke loose for four unanswered goals, the last one being scored into an empty net, to pull away at the end.
Full stories of each game and quotes will be included in Tuesday’s edition of the Press-Republican.
