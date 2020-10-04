SARANAC — It does not matter how you score.
All that matters is if you score.
Saranac generated plenty of offense during its Northern Soccer League game against Chazy, Saturday, and what seemed to be the least dangerous of any opportunities was the one that found its way into the back of the net.
Eighth-grader Maddy Wynnik put the Chiefs on the board with 21:58 remaining in regulation, and that tally proved to be the difference.
What looked to be a crossing attempt rolled across the goal line, and Saranac (1-0) went on to collect a 1-0 victory against the Eagles (0-2).
“I didn’t think it was happening at first,” Wynnik said. “I was just looking to cross it and have someone on the other end put it home.”
Olivia Davis picked up the assist on the youngster’s goal, which nobody on the Chiefs seemed to know how to celebrate.
With the COVID-19 protocols in place, any typical group celebration is asked not to take place, which certainly makes for an unusual experience on the field.
After the goal, you could hear Saranac coach Mary LoTemplio from the sideline laughing and yelling out to her squad.
“No touching! No touching!”
But even with the awkward celebration, that did not keep the Chiefs from finishing off the game with a win.
“Everyone is enjoying every second of this season, and I think you could see that just with this game,” Wynnik said.
Payton Couture had to make just one save to preserve the shutout for Saranac, which managed to keep most of the possession throughout the game.
“We have spent a lot of time working on moving the ball,” LoTemplio said.
“This is a team that has played a lot of soccer. I feel like when you have a good opponent like you have in Chazy, you bring your level up. We had a good shape and maintained our shape, and we were able to do what we needed to do.”
Saranac finished with a 14-3 shot advantage.
The Eagles’ defense, led by goalkeeper Samantha Gonyo’s nine saves, had a busy night but proved to be up to the task on most occasions.
“We needed to score is what I was thinking with all the chances we had,” LoTemplio said. “I just thought that if we were going to have so many shots, we needed to get at least one goal. It’s not fun when you generate so many chances and don’t score. It gives you a stomachache.”
SENIOR NIGHT
With all the unknowns of this 2020 fall season, many teams have opted to have their Senior Night during their first game to make sure seniors can have the chance to enjoy their special night.
“After a long break with sports and all the kids being isolated, being able to start with our Senior Game was special,” LoTemplio said. “They know they will at least have this one moment, and we hope we will continue to play. Being able to have their Senior Night and win a game against a very good Chazy team is special.”
Saranac's seniors include Couture, Lily Gadway, Katelyn Blair, Allison Garman and Grace Reil.
HONORING COACH
While nothing is official, this season is expected to be LoTemplio’s last with the Chiefs after coaching over 500 games on the Saranac sidelines.
With that in mind, the Chiefs along with Saranac Athletic Director Brent Denis held a celebration at halftime to honor the longtime coach, which came as a surprise to LoTemplio.
“I was not expecting it,” LoTemplio said. “We were back there getting ready for the second half, and I saw our athletic director Brent Denis running around a bit. It was very nice.
“This was a really fun night for so many reasons.”
—
Saranac 1, Chazy 0
Chazy 0 0 — 0
Saranac 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, SCS, Wynnik (Davis), 21:58.
Shots- Saranac 14, Chazy 3
Saves- Gonyo, CCRS, 9. Couture, SCS, 1.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.