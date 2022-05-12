PLATTSBURGH — Dax Lashway was medalist with a 41 and Nate Hamel carded his best round of the season with a 43, leading Saranac to a 4.5-1.5 victory over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf on Thursday.
Lashway, Nate Hamel, Gage Coryea and Cole Dingman won their match for the Chiefs at The Barracks.
NCCS’ Carter Frechette edged out a 51-52 win over Leah Hamel to account for the lone Cougars’ win.
“On a beautiful day with the course in perfect condition, we had our best day as a team this season,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said.
“We’ll have to play even better tomorrow to have a chance against a tough Peru team.”
—
Saranac 4.5, NCCS 1.5
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. Letourneau, 41-49.
No. 2- N. Hamel (SCS) def. Fredette, 43-57.
No. 3- Coryea (SCS) def. Guay, 54-56.
No. 4- Dingman (SCS) def. Manor, 56-60.
No. 5- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. L. Hamel, 51-52.
No. 6- Mather (SCS), Juneau, halved, 55-55.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 6, CROWN POINT 0
WILLSBORO 4.5, CROWN POINT 1.5
SCHROON LAKE 4.5, CROWN POINT 1.5
TICONDEROGA — Grayson King carded a 43, Ben Burdo a 44, Oakley and Boden Buehler 45s and Braden Liberi a 46 as the Griffins continued their winning ways at the Ticonderoga Country Club.
Tekla Fine-Lease’s 43 tied King for medalist honors and led the Warriors to their win over the Panthers, while Josiah Melville carded a 48 and Austin Hartwell a 49 in the Wildcats’ victory over Crown Point.
Cole Potter’s 51 was the low score on the day for the Panthers.
—
Boquet Valley 6, Crown Point 0; Willsboro 4.5, Crown Point 1.5; Schroon Lake 4.5, Crown Point 1.5
No. 1- O. Buehler (BVCS, 45) won by forfeit; Fine-Lease (WICS, 43) won by forfeit; Hartwell (SLCS, 49) won by forfeit.
No. 2- B. Buehler (BVCS, 45) def. Potter (CPCS, 51), 4-and-3; Potter (CPCS, 51) def. Walker (WICS, 54), 1-up; Potter (CPCS, 51), Deslauriers (SLCS, 49), halved.
No. 3- Burdo (BVCS, 44) def. Huestis (CPCS), 5-and-3; Duso (WICS) def. Huestis (CPCS), 2-and-1; Melville (SLCS, 48) def. Huestis (CPCS), 5-and-4.
No. 4- Hatch (BVCS, 50) won by forfeit; G. Hathaway (WICS) won by forfeit; Masiello (SLCS) won by forfeit.
No. 5- Liberi (BVCS, 46) won by forfeit; Weiss (WICS) won by forfeit; no contest.
No. 5- King (BVCS, 43) won by forfeit; no contest; no contest.
