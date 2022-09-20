SARANAC — Based on recent years, Saturday’s contest felt destined for overtime. At least it would end with which team had the ball last.
The Chiefs came away with the victory and emotions poured through in the 20-14 overtime win. It wasn’t all pure joy as Sarananc suffered an unfortunate cost.
Senior defensive back Ryan Devins suffered a serious injury as he made a game saving play, breaking up a pass in the end zone. As he was carted off the field, Devins called for his teammates one last time. They all approached.
“He’s been that edge we need every game both on offense and defense,” Chiefs head coach Dylan Everleth said. “He’s the type to hype up the team and keep us going. When a guy like him goes down, I’m just so proud of the team to step up and win it for him.”
Four plays later they did just that, as Nathan Hamel dove into the endzone from one yard out ending the game. With Saturday, the last three meetings between the Red Storm and Chiefs have been decided by a combined eight points.
Saranac stuck to their method, controlling the field and clock. They held a 55-30 advantage in plays throughout the game.
“That’s been kind of our reputation,” Everleth said. “We ended last season being one of the most physical teams in the league. We had most of our starters returning and that was going to be our culture this year. Just being physical upfront and riding that line of them working hard. We are going to control the pace of the game, control the field position and take care of business. They did that today.”
The Chiefs were led by Hamel with 22 carries for 107 yards. Quarterback Landen Smith added 92 yards on 20 carries. Both scored touchdowns with Hamel totaling two to Smith’s one.
“We expected that,” Saranac Lake head coach Eric Bennet said. “They’re a well coached team and they had a great game. They attacked where we weren’t. Kudos to their staff.”
For the Red Storm, Carter Hewitt had the ball in his hands for 22 of the team’s 30 plays. While rushing for 142 yards, most of that came on two plays. Saranac had a mindset to limit the big plays.
“We knew going into this game if we did what we could against Hewitt — who’s been an animal this year and last year — we just had to limit the big plays,” Everleth said. “Some things went our way, some didn’t. At the end of the game we got it done. I’m just proud of the team for doing it.”
Bennett said the Chiefs were able to just shut down the run game, and came prepared.
“We need to block better,” he said. “We need to have completions at the right time and we certainly need to tackle better. We’ve got a lot to work on.”
Scoring got off with a bang midway through the first quarter when Hewitt broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to give the Red Storm an early lead. It would be his longest run of the game. Hewitt also broke free for a 21 yard gain in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a kid that makes plays,” Everleth said. “If you miss tackles and we don’t do our job, he’ll make you hurt. We made some adjustments and got rid of the jitters. I’m proud of everyone.”
Saranac responded on the next series with a six-yard touchdown run by Smith.
In the second quarter, Hamel scored from nine yards out to give the Chiefs a brief lead. It would only last one series as Hewitt scored his second touchdown of the game on a four-yard run.
The game remained status quo for the remainder of the matchup, as both teams saw multiple drives stall just after midfield.
With overtime starting, it simply came down to who had the ball last.
Even in the loss, Bennett was proud of how his team performed.
“They were gritty,” he said. “They didn’t point a finger at anybody. They didn’t point a finger at anyone and didn’t quit. That’s what we want. Now we just need to fine tune technique and scheme and take a group of kids that want to do things the right way, and point them in the right direction.”
Saranac Lake looks to rebound Saturday when they host AuSable Valley at 1:30 p.m. Saranac looks to stay unbeaten when they travel to Peru, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
—
Saranac 20, Saranac Lake 14
SLCS 7 7 0 0 0 - 14
SCS 7 7 0 0 6 - 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SLCS- Hewitt 51 run (Faubert kick), 8:15.
SCS- Smith 6 run (Hamel kick), 6:32.
Second Quarter
SCS- Hamel 9 run (Hamel kick), 6:35.
SLCS- Hewitt 4 run (Faubert kick), 1:24.
Overtime
SCS- Hamel 1 run.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
SLCS- Hewitt 22-142, 2, TD; Roberts 5-(-11); Munn 2-1; Willet 1-4. Total: 30-136, 2 TD.
SCS- Hamel 22-107, 2 TD; Smith 20-92, 1 TD; Clancy 7-36; Bouvia 6-46. Total: 55-281, 3 TD.
Passing
SLCS- Roberts 2-7-1-38.
SCS- Smith 1-5-0-6.
Receiving
SLCS- Minnie 1-31, Munn 1-7.
SCS- Clancy 1-6.
Interceptions
SCS- Clancy.
