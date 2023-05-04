CHAMPLAIN — The Chiefs won their track meet against the Cougars in convincing fashion with a 125-7 score difference, Wednesday.
Saranac had everything go right in the meet as every event went their way for both the boys and girls.
On the boys side, five Chiefs wound up with multiple wins at the meet.
Connor Homburger was crowned king of the sprints winning both the 100 meter (11.7) and 200 meter (24.5) dashes.
Andrew Denial finished first in both the 1,600 (5:00) and the 400 meter hurdles (67.4).
Zander Daniels had a day jumping, winning both the long and triple jumps with distances of 19-5 and 37-10, respectively.
Noah Thayer found success in both individual and team events. In the 3,200 Thayer won with a time of 11:02.
Gabe Cayea, similar to Thayer, found success in distance running but in a total of three events. Cayea won the 800 with a time of 2.18
Cayea was also a member of the 3,200 relay that won at time of 9.28
Landon Morris came home multiple times in the relays. In the 3,200 relay, finishing with a time of 9.28, Morris partnered with Cayea, Kellen and Priaz.
In the 1,600 relay, Morris teamed up with Denial, Thayer and Cayea to claim first at 3:57
On the girls side, it was Saranac’s Sarah Lavigne’s show and all bore witness to her dominance.
It wasn’t just her show, as the Chiefs won by a score of 111-21.
You could call Lavigne the queen of the sprints for her winning all of them. She won the 100m (12.9), 200m (27.1) and 400m (102.1) leaving little room for doubt she will dominate these races for years to come.
She was also the anchor of the 400 relay that won the race at 51.2 seconds.
While Lavigne held control over the sprints, teammate Sienna Boulds won three distance events.
Boulds teamed up with Hannah Hamel, Gillian Miner and Gouger to claim victory in the 3200 relay.
Boulds served as anchor of the 1600 relay. She held the lead that teammates Zoe Rainville, Eden LaPlante and Hanson had built.
Saranac also found success in the field events. Grace Damani won both the high jump and triple jump with measurements of 5’ and 33’1”, respectively
With the win, the Chiefs improve to 5-0 on the year. They return to the track Tuesday when they host Beekmantown.
NCCS hits the road to join AuSable Valley in visiting Peru.
Both meets are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
BOYS Saranac 125, NCCS 7
3,200 relay- 1. Cayea, Morris, Kellen, Priaz (SCS), 9.28
110 hurdles- 1. Powers (SCS), 17.1
100 dash- 1. Homburger (SCS), 11.7
1600 run- 1. Denial (SCS), 5:00
400 relay- 1. Rugar (SCS) 47.0
400 run- 1. Morris (SCS), 54.3
400 hurdles- 1. Denial (SCS), 67.4
800 run- 1. Cayea (SCS), 2:18
200 run- 1. Homburger (SCS), 24.5
3,200 run- 1. Thayer (SCS) 11:02
1,600 relay- 1. Denial, Cayea, Thayer, Morrise, (SCS), 3:57
High jump- 1. McCoy (SCS), 5-4
Long Jump- 1. Daniels (SCS), 19-5
Triple Jump- 1. Daniels (SCS) 37-10
Shot put- 1. Lopez (SCS), 38-9
Discus- 1. Weger (SCS), 122-1
GIRLS
Saranac 111, NCCS 21
3,200 relay- 1. Hamel, Boulds, Miner, Gouger (SCS)
100 hurdles- 1. Visconti (NCCS), 19.2
100 dash- 1. Lavigne (SCS), 12.9
1,500- 1. Denial (SCS), 5.27
400 relay, 1. SCS, 51.2
400- Lavigne, 102.1
400 hurdles- Hanson (SCS), 1:15
800- 1. Miner (SCS), 2:37
200 winner- Lavigne, 27.1
3,000- Boulds (SCS), 12:03
1,600 relay- LaPlante, Rainville, Hanson, Boulds (SCS), 4:28
High Jump- Damani (SCS), 5’0
Long Jump- Wynnik (SCS), 14’10”
Triple Jump- Damani (SCS), 33’1”
Shot put- Jean-Pierre (SCS), 32’10”
Discus- Ducatte (SCS), 113’10”
