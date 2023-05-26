ChiefsLogo

PLATTSBURGH — In a game that felt the momentum swing numerous times, the Chiefs used timely hitting to defeat the Nighthawks, 4-1.

It was a pitcher's duel as both teams battled to be crowned Section VII Class B champions. Both Saranac's Hailee Liberty and Peru's Zoey Malcolm pitched gems. 

Saranac will now travel to face Section X champion Canton, Wednesday in Canton.

Full coverage of this game will be in Tuesday's edition of the Press-Republican. 

