PLATTSBURGH — In a game that felt the momentum swing numerous times, the Chiefs used timely hitting to defeat the Nighthawks, 4-1.
It was a pitcher's duel as both teams battled to be crowned Section VII Class B champions. Both Saranac's Hailee Liberty and Peru's Zoey Malcolm pitched gems.
Saranac will now travel to face Section X champion Canton, Wednesday in Canton.
Full coverage of this game will be in Tuesday's edition of the Press-Republican.
