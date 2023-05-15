SARANAC
QUEENSBURY — Eighth grade sprint star Sarah Lavigne and senior Zoe Rainville break school records at the Jack V Irion Invitational, held at Queensbury High School Saturday, helping the girls to a second place finish out of 31 teams.
Lavigne would finish second in the girls 100m dash final, setting a new school record time of 12.60 seconds. That time is currently in the New York State Division-II top-10 on the season and also met the New York Championship "super standard," guaranteeing her a spot at the NYS Championship in June. She would also team up with Maddy Wynnik, Paige Ubl, and Rainville to win the 4x100 relay, with a new school record time of 50.53. This puts the team at No. 4 for Division-II on the season and also hit the state standard.
Rainville would go on to break the girls' 200m school record with a third place finish in the finals. Other event winners for the girls included Maddy Wynnik in long jump (16-7.50), Grace Damaini in the high jump (5-2), Laura Denial in the 1500m run (4:59.40) and the girls 4x400 relay team (4:18.75) of Sienna Boulds, Kaitlynn Rabideau, Brooke Hanson and Lavigne.
Other top-3 finishes came from Sienna Boulds, who finished secod in the 1500m (4:59.43), and Laura Denial in the 3000m in 11:13.99.
On the boys' side freshman Zander Daniels was the top point scorer helping his team to a fourth place finish out of 31 teams. Daniels would place second in the triple jump event (40-9.25), fifth in long jump (19-6) and helped Hayden Wells, Landon Morris and Connor Homburger finish second in the 4x100 relay (45.98).
Other top-3 medalists on the boy's side were the 4x800 team of Morris, Noah Thayer, Sebastian Prial, and Sean Dormann (8:53.71) and Nate Webber taking third in the discus throw (127-3).
BEEKMANTOWN
QUEENSBURY — The Beekmantown track and field team was also in attendance to compete at the Queensbury Invitational over the weekend, and were led by senior Alex Jock and sophomore Jesse Giddings, who both took home wins to help their squad finish third overall, while the girls would finish twelth.
Jock had the fastest qualifying time of 16:35 in the preliminary rounds of the 110m hurdles before he then came back to take the win the in the finals with a season’s best time of 15.86.
Giddings, who had won the shot put earlier this season at the Hudson Falls Invitational, recorded his second invitational win with a throw of 48-08.50.
On the girls’ side, senior Reilly Quinn set a new school record in the high jump with her clearance of 5-2.00 to take second.
Other medal winners for the Eagles were Joshua Sand who took third in the boys high jump (5-10.00) and Ethan Owen who placed third in the pentathlon (2569 pts).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.