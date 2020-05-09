SALUTE TO SPORTS MOMS: Mothers reflect on COVID-19's impact on the sports world

PHOTOS PROVIDED

Left: Kathy Bedard (left) smiles along with her son Justin in front of his basketball hoop in the driveway. Kathy has grown accustomed to spending Mother's Day in various gyms watching Justin play in AAU tournaments, but this Mother's Day will not feature any tournaments.

Center: Nicole O'Connell and her family (back row from left to right) Ryley and Ryon and (front row from left to right), Easton, Brady and Zach take a photo before a baseball game in Peru last spring.

Right: Kelly Santor (right) smiles for a photo with her son Stephen. Santor said one of her favorite moments of being a sports mom was watching her son achieve his black belt in karate.