SALUTE TO SPORTS MOMS: Mothers reflect on COVID-19's impact on the sports world

PLATTSBURGH — Young athletes have had various opportunities to compete in the sports they love taken away.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic left a major void for many youngsters and has been extremely disruptive in terms of routines, socialization and normalcy.
In an unusual time like this, a student-athlete needs a support system.
What better support system to have than their moms.
For Nicole O’Connell, Kathy Bedard and Kelly Santor, they are doing the best they can to be there for their kids in a time when competitive sports are non-existent.
TRYING TO ACCLIMATE
As much as this time has been disruptive for children in terms of a sports void, it’s been unusual for moms as well.
“I remember my mom saying to me after my brother and myself graduated, ‘You don’t realize how much you miss the sports life until you don’t have it,’” O’Connell said.
“I miss going to games, and right now, I feel lost. As a family, we look forward to our sporting events, and there aren’t any right now.”
O’Connell, a teacher at Beekmantown, has four children: Ryley, 18, Zach, 15, Brady, 13, and Easton, 8.
All four are involved in various sports throughout the year and always create a chaotic but enjoyable atmosphere for their mom.
“This is the time of year where I get through the school day and then get to the point where I am figuring out what field I am going to, who needs snacks and what I need to do to be a mom,” O’Connell said.
“Last year, we had four of them going to four different fields on any given night."
Instead of that schedule, O’Connell has her four kids in her house, which she said has been enjoyable but unusual.
One factor to the family being in the house much more often is constant, and the scene of the crimes take place in the kitchen.
“I make enough dinner right now that lasts until breakfast the next day, and I am making enough food for a small army,” O’Connell said.
“At any given moment, I hear the microwave start. The food just disappears. I have spent so much money on groceries. I just keep saying to myself, ‘There’s no extra people here. It’s just myself, (my husband) Ryon and the kids. Where is the food going?’”
All joking aside, though, O’Connell said the pandemic has been tough because her kids can’t play sports, but simultaneously, she has enjoyed seeing her family interact with one another and spend quality time together.
A DIFFERENT MOTHER’S DAY
A common trait of a sports mom is spending countless hours at various gyms or fields.
For the past few years, Bedard has spent Mother’s Day in a gym watching her son Justin, 16, play in AAU basketball tournaments.
What has become a Mother’s Day tradition of watching basketball games will not be happening in 2020.
“I really miss going to his games,” Bedard said. “I enjoy watching him and enjoy talking with the other parents and coaches and watching the kids enjoy doing something they love. The thing that’s so strange is it’s just too quiet right now.”
Bedard, a nurse for the Peru Central School District, said this COVID-19 era created unique circumstances nobody ever could imagine.
Even though Bedard misses going to sporting events, she enjoys the extra family time.
“There’s a lot more time to sit down and have dinners together instead of running around, coming home from school and going to a practice or a game every evening,” Bedard said.
During this pandemic, many basketball players have resorted to playing hoops in the driveway, and Bedard said her son is no exception.
Watching him interact with some of his friends from a distance has been one of her favorite memories of this social-distancing era.
“He has neighbors, and they all play in their own driveways and all shout to one another,” Bedard said. “They can’t play together, so they are playing individually and making the most out of things. I just love to see that."
EXCITED FOR NORMALCY
Nobody knows exactly when sports of any kind will return, but when they do, there will be plenty of excitement.
“There’s a void, but we are navigating through it,” Santor said. “We are excited for some season to start at some point. We don’t know when or what, but we are excited.”
Santor’s son, Stephen, 12, keeps her busy, but she loves every minute of it.
This time of year, he’d be playing baseball. In addition, he plays basketball and soccer and also does karate, which he now has a black belt in.
“Stephen always has me on the go, and I also have a great support system from my parents,” Santor said. “They help me so much and keep me on the right road because it’s a lot of communication making sure someone is always at Stephen’s games or practices to watch him play or pick him up if I can’t.”
Santor works for Chartwells, SUNY Plattsburgh’s food-service provider, and sometimes has to work a bit late certain days, which makes the support she has from her parents appreciated.
“They both live through Stephen’s sports and love it.”
While there continues to be a sports void, Santor said her son has a great routine established, balancing his school work in the morning and afternoon and then going out later in the day to shoot hoops or get some batting practice in with his swing rail.
While this is a bizarre chapter of her sports mom life, Santor said she takes everything in stride and enjoys watching her son develop as an athlete.
“We have been through winning seasons and losing seasons, and he learns lessons throughout,” Santor said.
“We navigate through them and learn how to handle things for the next time. We definitely have not been through anything like this before, but we are figuring it out.”
APPRECIATION
Shock waves have rattled through the sports world of late, as the novel coronavirus created scenarios nobody could have predicted.
Lengthy postponements, makeshift plans and unfortunate cancellations have taken place for sports on all levels.
“You don’t realize how much you miss sports until you don’t have them,” O’Connell said.
“As moms and dads, it’s what we look forward to. We cherish those moments with the kids and seeing them excited with their teammates. When it’s gone, I feel that one of the biggest parts of my day is not there.”
While there are certain seasons, games and competitions that will never be made up, the disappointment will turn into excitement when sports can return.
The sports world continues to remain dark, but little glimpses of light can be seen every now and then.
“It’s going to be so much more enjoyable when sports are back because the kids are going to appreciate what they did not have and how they will have the opportunity to once again improve on their skills, practice and compete,” Bedard said.
When that light turns back on completely and this pandemic subsides, athletes, their moms and their entire support systems will cherish sports on an entirely new level.
"I am very excited to watch Stephen play the sports he loves and also start the camaraderie back up with the sports moms because we have our own little team," Santor said.
"Not only do the kids go through the seasons, the moms and parents go through the seasons as well and love every second of it."
