PLATTSBURGH — Salmon River defeated the Plattsburgh Hornets, Tuesday, 26-3 in a Northern Athletic Conference lacrosse contest on the Plattsburgh State turf field.
It was a dominant performance for the defending conference champion Shamrocks (9-0), who took a 19-2 halftime lead.
“Credit our team with a strong effort tonight,” said Coach Ken Knelly. “They battled hard throughout against a highly skilled and experienced team. Bringing this same effort to the rest of our games will pay dividends.”
Plattsburgh (0-10-1) had two goals from Marina Kane and a score by Reese Gregoire. Kane and Gregoire each contributed assists.
Ariyah Lafrance (5), Wynter Jock (5), Tallis Tarbell (4), Azalea Lazore (3), Joryan Adams (3), Ryanne Lafrance (3), Iohserrio Tabor, Ava Bradley, and Kawenokwiio Mitchell scored for Salmon River.
Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez had nine saves in the first half and Sophia Brown contributed six in the second. Kimora Swamp had three saves for Salmon River.
The Hornets are next at home Thursday vs. Massena at 5:30 p.m. and at Heuvelton on Friday at 5 p.m.
Halftime score: Salmon River, 19-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.