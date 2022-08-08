PLATTSBURGH — Erick Rudolph used the extreme inside groove of the track to complete a lap-32 pass of Jessey Muller to drive away to a $4,000 pay day at Airborne Speedway this weekend, guaranteeing a starting spot in the Outlaw 200 at Fulton Speedway on Oct. 1.
Rudolph and Mueller both started from the fifth row and quickly got to the front. Mueller spent the majority of the race on the extreme outside, riding the cushion, while Rudolph was digging on the bottom.
Mueller mounted a late charge, but fell short when he jumped the cushion in turn one on the final lap. Mueller held on for second, however, over Mike Mahaney, who settled for third. Adam Pierson and Kenny Tremont Jr. completed the top five.
Mahaney was the top finishing 358-Modified driver, collecting the $250 bonus, while Todd Stone and Justin Stone were the second and third finishing 358-Modified, respectively.
Fire Swamp scored his first career DIRTcar Sportsman victory in the 25-lap J&S Steel Sportsman feature event. Swamp pulled a slide-job to shut the door on Travis Bruno with four laps remaining, which proved to be the winning move of the race. Bruno held on for second, and Dave Rogers finished third. Jamy Begor rallied late to finish in the fourth position, and Lonnie Rivers completed the top five.
Nathaniel Guay picked up a division leading fourth victory of the season in the Hartson Total Renegade 25-lap feature event. Tylor Terry finished in second, while brother Josh Terry completed the podium. Jason McClatchie and Tyler Irwin completed the top five.
The Taylor Rental Street Stock division had a first-time winner on the year, as Steven Bresette lead all 15 laps in dominating fashion. Apparent second and third place finishers, Josh Laporte Jr. and Josh Laporte Sr., failed post-race technical inspection. Mat Parker and Greg Zindler Jr. inherited podium finishes. Ken Tourville and Bill Doner finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Bubba McPhee collected his first career win at Airborne Speedway in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman 15-lap feature event. Pryor Stacey and Scott Fitzgerald rounded out the top three.
Racing action resumes at Airborne next Saturday night with a 7 p.m. post time. For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
