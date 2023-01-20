LAKE PLACID — Shilo Rousseau, of Canada, says she enters each day forgetting about the past.
After falling just short of what would have been her second gold medal of the Games on Wednesday, Rousseau looked like a completely different biathlete in the women’s 10K pursuit race on Thursday.
Rousseau claimed her second gold medal and third medal of the games in a blazing time of 32 minutes, 24.4 seconds at Mount Van Hoevenberg.
“Biathlon is a crazy sport. Everything can change so easily. Just because you did good one day, doesn’t mean you’ll do good the next,” Rousseau said. “Just because you did bad one day, doesn’t mean you’ll do bad the next. Things can change so easily with all of the shooting, it’s really important to focus on the present.”
Poland’s Anna Nedza-Kubiniec, who won the gold medal in Wednesday’s women’s 7.5K sprint competition, took home the silver medal on Thursday in a time of 33:04.5. Barbara Skrobiszewska, of Poland, took third place in 33:39.3.
Rousseau, who shot 17-for-20 on Thursday, said she felt great from the shooting range.
“Especially when I came in for my first standing, they all just fell down and I felt super confident and super solid,” Rousseau said.
With just one biathlon race left, Rousseau is aiming to win her fourth medal of the Games, but right now she’s focused on rest after competing on back-to-back days. She said she’s excited for the one day off before competing on Saturday in the women’s 10K mass start race.
After starting in the 23rd position, Emma Stertz, of Grand Rapids, Minneasota, shot a perfect 20-for-20 from the shooting stage, helping her jump 10 positions for 13th place overall in 35:22.5.
Stertz’s performance marked the second day in a row that she has shot clean from the range. She also finished as the top U.S. athlete in the competition.
The U.S. was rounded out by Cheresa Bouley (39:13.2) in 27th place, Helen Wilson (39:24.6) in 28th, Sarah Beaulieu (41:04.6) in 30th and Ariana Woods (42:02.6) in 31st.
Dolcie Tanguay, of Paul Smith’s College and Fort Kent, Maine, was lapped and did not finish.
