Plattsburgh — The Plattsburgh R&G Club Rough Riders Rifle Team finished up the National Rifle League season taking second place in the Country behind Chico, Cal.
The Rough Riders outshot Albion, PA for second place by just five points over the ten match season 15817 to 15812. Plattsburgh ended the season in first in the Northern Division and first in the Eastern Conference. Reading, NH was second in the Eastern Conference with a 15759.
This was Plattsburgh’s eighth straight Conference and 10th Division Title. This is also their fourth time taking second in the National Rifle League.
Plattsburgh was led by Amy Visconti 398.4, a club record, in position, Paul Deslierres 395.1 in prone, Peter Visconti 395 in prone and Holly Visconti 393.6 in position. All four were named as First Team All-Stars.
Holly Visconti was named the League’s Top Junior Shooter in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.
SUNY Plattsburgh ended the season in Third Place in the Northern Division led by senior Heather Keane 355 in position.
The Junior Rough Riders ended the season in fourth place in the Northern Division led by Evan Fountain 317 and Colton Caron 316 in prone
All three teams practice and compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. NCCS also entered a team and they placed Second in the Eastern Conference led by Alex Cone 372.6 position. Cone was named a second team All-Star.
