CROWN POINT — Nothing says sustained success like career milestones.
Crown Point’s Kaitlin Ross delivered just that, crossing 200 career strikeouts in the Panthers’ 19-4 victory over the Blue Bombers.
While Ross kept the Lake Placid batters off balance, her teammates had the fireworks.
This was led by Madison Munson, who had three hits with two of them being for extra bases. The biggest highlight was her towering home run to pad the Panther lead.
Haylie Buysee led the Blue Bombers with two of the team’s four hits.
—
Crown Point 19, Lake Placid 4 (5)
LP 102 40 - 4 4 1
CP 444 61 - 19 11 2
Pedu, Beaney (4). Ross. WP- Ross. LP- Pedu. HR- Munson (CP). 2B- Munson (CP).
PLATTSBURGH 7
PERU 2
PLATTSBURGH — There’s the saying that the game was a lot closer than the scoreboard shows.
The Hornets and Nighthawks had a game just like that.
It wouldn’t be until the sixth inning when Plattsburgh’s Bella Miller hit a bases clearing double to double the lead and give the Hornets some breathing room.
Peru would see two cross the plate in the top of the seventh, but the damage was done and the Hornets won 7-2.
“It was a good game in some bad conditions,” Plattsburgh’s Cindy McMahon said. “Peru played great defense and didn’t commit any errors. Calli [Fitzwater] pitched another really good game allowing just two hits, striking out 10 while walking three.”
—
Plattsburgh 7, Peru 2
PCS 000 000 2 - 2 2 0
PHS 003 004 x -7 4 2
Malcolm. Prescott (4). Madore (6). Fitzwater. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Malcolm. 2B- Lehman (PCS), Miller (PHS).
SARANAC LAKE 18
MORIAH 0
PORT KENT — In some games you have it, and no one can stop you.
That game came to Saranac Lake’s Karlie Goetz, in the Red Storm’s, 18-0 win over Moriah.
Goetz was a force to be reckoned with on the mound with 13 strikeouts while allowing only one hit and giving up one walk.
“Karlie Goetz brought it tonight on the mound.” Vikings head coach Don Tesar said. “Our hitters struggled to put the bat on the ball as she took command of the game from the start. She had an amazing performance all around tonight.”
Goetz also was strong at the plate leading Saranac Lake with two hits.
—
Saranac Lake 18, Moriah 0
SLCS 100 502 (10) - 18 5 1
MCS 000 000 0 - 0 1 4
Goetz, Eichen, Kazlo (7). WP- Goetz. LP- Eichen.
