PLATTSBURGH — Peru took the rubber match against Saranac Lake in unified basketball, Wednesday, during the Season Culminating Event at Plattsburgh High School.
The teams split the first two matches of the season, but the Nighthawks, led by Quinton “Q-Money” Rock with 10 points, pushed to a 45-39 win.
“This has been such an amazing season for our team and the league and all of the coaches from each team,” Peru coach Christopher Burdash said. “We really have put unified basketball on the radar and we are going to continue to educate students on how important it is to include everyone.”
Athlete Holly Sypek, who sang the National Anthem before the game, notched eight points for the Nighthawks. Michael Gilbert, Tina Andrews and Luke Rathburn all netted four points, while Jack Dermody and Ryan Robinson had two each.
Robinson also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, while Jack Webb secured five steals in his first basketball game ever.
“Jack is such a great kid,” Burdash said. “He came to coach Amy Dermody and myself after the game against Plattsburgh High during the school day and said ‘I need to be a part of this and this team.’ It made everything that we planned and did for that game all worth it.”
For the partners, Kash Palmer led with seven points and six assists, while Kortney McCarthy also had six assists and added two points. Kendra Lawliss also had two points on a jump shot, along with three assists.
“This sport is growing and it is just so much fun to be a part of this program,” Burdash said. “All of the partners contributed in a huge way for the team, they make amazing passes to the athletes and set them up for game shots and guided them out there. You can see how high the level of trust is within our athletes and partners.”
Jacob Mitchell had 11 boards and Tynicia Hendrix grabbed five.
“The athletes and partners from both teams played their hearts out and I could not have asked for anything more from my players,” Burdash said. “It was a pleasure to watch the Saranac Lake athletes and partners out on that court. They push my athletes and partners to give it their very best.”
For the Red Storm, Collins led with eight points, including two three-pointers, while McDuff-Taylor and Bowen-Hadynski scored seven apiece.
Hochwald netted six points, Thivierge got four, Romeyn notched a three and Goff and Nate McCarthy both added a bucket.
“Saranac Lake is very well-coached and they have such a great unified program,” Burdash said. “McCarthy, who is a partner, does an amazing job running that team on the court, he gets the athletes so many open looks and he is a great kid. I would say when it comes to unified programs, they are one of the best.”
Burdash also expressed gratitude for being in a unified league with Saranac Lake, Plattsburgh High, Ticonderoga and AuSable Valley.
“This game of unified basketball is the best. No other way to put it,” he said.
Editor’s Note: First names of the Saranac Lake team members were not available at press time.
—
Peru 45, Saranac Lake 39
Peru (45)
Palmer 3-1-7, McCarthy 1-0-2, Lawliss 1-0-2, Webb 0-0-0, Gilbert 2-0-4, Mitchell 0-0-0, Andrews 2-0-4, Sypek 4-0-8, Robinson 1-0-2, Rock 5-0-10, Dermody 1-0-2, Rathbun 2-0-4, Hendrix 0-0-0.
Saranac Lake (39)
Wells 0-0-0, Romeyn 1-0-3, Thivierge 2-0-4, Shanty-Rohe 0-0-0, Goff 1-0-2, Mcduff-Taylor 3-1-7, T Goff 0-0-0, N. McCarthy 1-0-2, Hochwald 3-0-6, Collins 3-0-8, Bowen-Hadynski 3-0-7.
Halftime- Peru, 23-17.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (4) Romeyn, Collins 2, Bowen-Hadynski.
