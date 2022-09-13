CHAMPLAIN — The Eagles flexed their might Tuesday, as they went on the road to sweep the Cougars, 3-0. This marks the first victory for the Eagles new coaching regime of Allyssa Rock, Abby Bone and Eric O’Connell.
Beekmantown came out fiery, as they stole the first set, 25-14, and edged out Northeastern Clinton in the second set, 25-18. But the third set was pure domination, as Beekmantown clobbered their opponent, 25-4, in the final frame.
Heaven Franklin was crucial for the Eagle defense, as she tallied 16 digs in the matchup. As a team, the Eagles couldn’t miss from the service line, racking up 20 aces.
The Cougars will get just one off day before they are back in action this Thursday, against the Hornets. The Eagles will get to celebrate this first victory all-weekend, until they matchup with the Hornets on Monday, Sept. 19.
—
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-14, 25-18, 25-4
BCS- Franklin, 4 aces, 16 digs. Castine, Castine 6 aces, 9 digs. Ritter,4 aces, 1 dig. Ciolac, 3 aces, 9 assists, 3 digs. Bronson, 3 aces, 3 assists, 5 digs. Dustil, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Repas 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Cringle, 1 kill. Proper, 1 kill, 1 dig. Parker, 1 kill.
NCCS- Letourneau, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Aubrey, 3 aces, 1 kill, 3 assists, 3 digs. Mackinnon, 1 kill, 1 assist. Goodrow, 1 assist. Sppor, 3 digs.
PERU 3
PLATTSBURGH 0
PERU — The Nighthawks defended their home nest Tuesday, sweeping the Hornets, 3-0.
With the first set being decided by just two points, and the second by four, this matchup had the makings of being a nailbiter. However, after taking both sets, Peru took control in the third frame to end the contest, winning 3-0.
Rachel Madore continued her impressive season, as she posted 22 assists and nine points for Peru. Alyssa Bartholomew impressed as well, chipping in 20 digs, eight assists and nine points.
Even in the sweep the Hornets held tough. Sadie Walker had a strong showing in the defeat, tallying 15 digs, 10 assists and six points. Izzy DeTulleo shined as well, collecting 15 digs, six points and three aces in the match.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh 0
26-24, 25-21, 25-14
PHS- Walker, 6 points, 10 assists, 15 digs. Fitzwater, 3 points, 1 kill, 7 digs. Duquette, 13 digs. DeTulleo, 3 aces, 1 kill, 15 digs. Batinelli, 9 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs. Young, 5 kills. Valenti 7 points, 2 aces. Bull, 1 kill, 2 digs.
PCS- LaValley, 1 point. Robinson, 5 kills, 1 block. Madore, 9 points, 2, aces, 6 kills, 22 assists, 4 digs. Finn, 18 points, 10 aces, 10 kills, 9 digs. E. Cunningham, 1 kill 2 digs. G. Cunningham, 2 points, 1 ace, 7 digs. Lozier, 8 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 10 digs. Lehman, 1 kill, 1 assist. Bartholomew, 9 points, 3 aces, 8 assists, 20 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
SARANAC 1
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm rained down on the Chiefs Monday, going on the road to top their conference rival, 3-1.
It started out all Red Storm, as they took the first set, 25-20, and then dominated the second as well, 25-8. However, the Chiefs responded in resounding fashion, taking the third frame 19-25.
The Red Storm refused to see a fifth set however, as they came out and won the fourth, 25-12. Margie Raftree played a stellar all-around game for the Red Storm, chipping in 10 points, seven digs, five aces, one kill and one assist.
Saranac will next travel to Peru for their matchup this Thursday, at 6:00 p.m. Saranac Lake will head back home for their next game, as they take on AuSable Valley this Thursday, at 6:00 p.m. as well.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Saranac 1
25-20, 25-8, 19-25, 25-12
SCS- Bassett, 4 points, 3 aces, 2 kills. Schiraldi, 4 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 7 assists, 6 digs. Liberty, 7 points, 5 aces, 1 kill. Raftree, 10 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 7 digs. Breyette, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist. Baughn, 5 points, 2 kills, 4 digs.
SLCS- Null, 10 points, 3 aces, 3 digs, 10 kills. Gay, 13 points, 3 aces, 1 dig, 1 kill. Michael, 9 points, 3 aces, 2 digs, 20 assists. White, 27 points, 9 aces, 3 digs, 8 kills. Montroy, 3 kills. Ratelle, 5 digs, 1 assist. Donaldson 1 dig. LaDue, 3 digs.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats ambushed the Patriots Tuesday night, winning 3-0 on the road. After a closely played first set, the Bobcats proved resilient and dominated the next two frames, en route to the sweep.
“Ausable fought hard during the first set to force us into extra points. Neither team was willing to give up the set,” said Northern Adirondack coach Elizabeth Brown.
After a 29-27 opening set, the Bobcats sent a message in the next frame, winning 25-17. They were then able to handle business in the third, clobbering the Patriots 25-6. Mackenzie Lawrence was stout from the service line, racking up 16 points and three aces in the win.
“We started a little off but pulled it together to play our game,” Brown added.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, AuSable Valley 0
29-27, 25-17, 25-6
AVCS- Lawrence, 1 point, 7 assists, 2 digs. Depo, 1 kill, 1 assist. Lincoln, 4 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs. Butler, 1 point, 5 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs. Lafountain, 1 point, 1 kill, 1 assist. Sessoms, 11 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 19 digs. Dubuque, 1 kill. Young, 1 point. Wood, 1 point, 1 dig. Douglass, 1 kill.
NACS- Borrette, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 5 assists, 2 digs. Griffin, 5 points, 1 ace, 8 assists, 8 digs. LaPoint, 8 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 assists, 6 digs. Lawrence, 16 points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 6 digs. Defayette, 5 points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Dobson, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs. Brunell, 7 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig. Trombley, 4 digs.
