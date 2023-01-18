LAKE PLACID — When Aidan Ripp and Timothy Ziegler finished in 18th and 19th place, respectively, in the ski jumping portion of Friday’s men’s individual Gundersen Nordic combined event.
Things didn’t look good for the two Paul Smith’s athletes, who are representing Team USA at the Winter World University Games. But once they hit the cross-country course at Mount Van Hoevenberg, Ripp and Ziegler picked up the pace.
As the second-to-last competitor to start the cross-country portion, Ripp came out strong and moved up five spots to finish 13th place overall with a time of 30 minutes, 21.9 seconds.
Ziegler, who started last in the cross-country portion, moved up one spot to place 18th overall in 33:26.1.
“I think I got a little bit excited in the beginning and went out a little bit too hard,” Ripp said. “I paid for a little bit in the end, but I still felt like I dug deep and stayed strong in the last bit.”
Japan’s Sakutaro Kobayashi claimed the gold medal in 24:52.2, while Team USA’s Niklas Malacinski was second in 26:28.6. Finland’s Rasmus Ahtava was third in 26:35.2.
The U.S. was rounded out by Evan Nichols (24:31.5) in fourth place and Henry Johnstone (25:19.6) in 12th.
Friday’s race started with the ski jumping portion, followed by a 10K cross-country race. The start times for the cross-country race were based on athletes’ jump scores.
Ripp had the second fastest time on the cross-country course, finishing the 10K in 24:03.9 which trailed only Malacinski (23:57.6). But Ripp’s jumping score of 44.1 was what hurt him the most.
“Jumping for me is hot and cold sometimes,” Ripp said. “Sometimes I jump really well and sometimes — like today — I didn’t really show up. I always enjoy a good cross-country race.”
Ziegler was the 15th fastest skier in the cross-country portion, but only jumped for 35.2 points. He said he’s always been better at cross-country than ski jumping.
“Especially since I’m coming off an injury. I didn’t jump for ten months,” Ziegler said. “I’ve only had two months of training now. I definitely feel more confident in the skiing than the jumping. The race feels good at least.”
Ziegler said his goal going into the competition was to have even splits from the front to the back side.
“I’m not really sure if I got that,” Ziegler said. “My secondary goal was just to pick people in front of me and stick with them and pick them off. I succeeded in doing that and it definitely made the middle race kind of fun trying to do that.”
Having both trained and raced at the Mount Van Hoevenberg cross-country course multiple times, it’s pretty rare for Ripp and Ziegler to have never done something on the course, which is why they both said it was a whole new experience to compete on the course at night.
“It was kind of exciting to do something different on a course I’ve raced on so much,” Ripp said.
For Ziegler, Friday’s competition also marked his first-ever race at the international level, which he said was really cool to compete in.
“To be able to do the same thing that I get to do in a national race or any other race. Just pick someone in front of me and go for it,” Ziegler said. “To be able be similar speeds with some of the people in the field and to use them on the fields and have them use me is a pretty good feeling.”
Women
In the women’s Nordic combined individual Gundersen event, which featured six competitors, Japan’s Haruka Kasai held off her twin sister Yuna Kasai in the cross-country race to win the gold medal.
Japan’s Ayane Miyazaki won the bronze medal, while Poland’s Joanna Kil was fourth.
Tess Arnone, the lone U.S. athlete in the competition, finished in fifth place. Japan’s Sana Azegami did not start the cross-country race.
