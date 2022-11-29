NORTHFIELD, Vt. — A good start to the 2022-23 season became even better over the weekend for the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team.
Jack Ring scored two goals and the Cardinals (7-1-2) skated to a 3-1 victory over host Norwich University on Saturday night to win the championship in the annual FirstLight Shootout held at Kreitzberg Arena.
The Cardinals, following up on a 5-0 win over Middlebury College the day before, won the event for the first time since 2017.
Plattsburgh freshman goalie Eli Shiller was named as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after stopping 54 of 55 shots in the two games.
Jacob Modry, Luk Jirousek and Cory Doney were all selected to the All-Tournament team and Ryan Bonfield was selected as the Most Outstanding Rookie player.
“It was fun, but a lot of work,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “It’s a big tournament, with some really good teams.
“It’s important that we compete in everything we do. It’s also nice to win a trophy and I’m happy for the players. They sacrificed their bodies blocking shots and they saw how good it is to win. It was exciting.”
The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Ring at 4:31 and Adam Tretowicz at 12:54.
Modry, who had three assists in the contest, got the puck to Ring, who skated towards the net on the left side and tapped it in to put Plattsburgh ahead to stay.
It then became 2-0 when Norwich goalie Drennen Atherton made a save on Tretowicz’s shot, only to have the puck hit a Cadet defenseman in front and deflect back into the net.
“Absolutely, it was big getting up by two goals,” Moffat said. “We got a good break on the Tretowicz goal, but sometimes you have to make your own breaks and we were able to do so.”
The Cardinals went up, 3-0, at 15:23 of the second period when Ring scored on a screen shot from near the slot.
“It’s always important to get that three-goal lead,” Moffat said. “If you don’t and they get the third goal, they are right back in it.”
Norwich (6-2-1), ranked ninth in Division III heading into the weekend, finally got on the scoreboard on Alex Lewis’ goal just 1:07 into the third.
“They came out buzzing to start the third period and scored on their first shift of the period,” Moffat said. “We weren’t hard enough on the puck and they put it in the back of the net.
“We needed to get going again after that and I thought we did a good job over the final 18 minutes.”
Beating a team as good as Norwich can only help the confidence level on the team.
“It’s part of learning how to win games like this and closing them out,” Moffat said. “Our players come to practice and are ready to work. and they are a year older.”
The Cardinals return to SUNYAC play on Saturday night at rival Potsdam State.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Moffat said. “Absolutely, we now have an even bigger target on our back. But that’s the price of winning and we have to keep it business as usual.
“You could make an argument that the Potsdam game is even more important because it’s a conference game. We’ll give the players a day off and then get ready for Potsdam.”
In other news, the SUNYAC selected Shiller as Goalie of the Week and Bonfield Rookie of the Week in the conference.
The Cardinals, who entered the weekend ranked 14th in the Division III poll, have now jumped up to the ninth spot.
—
Plattsburgh State 3, Norwich University 1
Plattsburgh State 2 0 1 — 3
Norwich 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, PSU, Ring (Modry), 4:31. 2, PSU, Tretowicz (Bryer, Modry), 12:54.
Second period- 3, PSU, Ring (Modry, Bonfield), 15:23.
Third period- 4, Nor, Lewis (Schmidt, Mantaro), 1:07.
Shots- Norwich, 32-28.
Saves- Shiller, PSU, 31. Atherton, Nor, 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.