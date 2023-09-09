It was bound to happen.
As I’m putting in the headline for yesterday’s paper, I initially typed “Chiefs” instead of “Spartans”.
I laughed it off as I corrected it.
Laughed because I brought you, the reader, a couple of stories about the school’s name change. Also, I had two separate meetings with Saranac’s Superintendent Javier Perez discussing the name change.
Laughed especially because I’m not alone in this.
“1-2-3! CHI- SPARTANS!” was a phrase I heard a handful of times and could do nothing but smile as the kids laughed it off as they corrected themselves quickly.
But, it brought me back to last year covering sports in the North Country for the first time.
Being still new to the area, I had no idea where things were.
If you had asked me how to get to Peru or Saranac, I’d simply have shrugged and put it in my phone to get directions.
I even made the costly error numerous times of mixing up the Bobcats and Cougars for their respective schools. I heard from several people the error of my ways, and don’t make the error anymore.
Thankfully, needing directions to schools is no longer needed. I know how to get to Northern Adirondack and Saranac with ease and a majority of the schools that make up Section VII.
It’s all something to laugh about.
Let’s face it. We’re prone to mistakes and errors, but what makes us human is the notion that we learn and get better to avoid repeat offenses.
We’ve got enough to stress and worry over — school homework, bills, jobs and the list goes on — that we need to find ways to decompress.
We need to laugh at the small things, and enjoy what sports give us.
Sports give us a break from the mundane for roughly two hours. We get to watch athletes compete and do what they can to win.
It’s even more special at the high school level. Kids are out doing the best they can to win a game and they enjoy what they’re doing.
Adversity rears its ugly head and they battle through it. They put a halt on friendships for the game about to be played, then smile and hug friends afterwards.
Earlier this week I saw an example of this. Before the Plattsburgh-Saranac girl’s soccer game, two opponents smiled and laughed as they lined up against each other. Once the whistle sounded, they were competing hard against one another.
They wear opposite uniforms on the field, they’re friends off. Obviously it helps that they are on the same club team. But, you get the idea.
While kids stumble over saying Spartans instead of the old Chiefs, and this writer makes sure to not mix up mascots, we as a community make daily trips to watch games and cheer on friends and family as they compete.
You may hear the occasional stumble of words in a cheer or chant, but enjoy the moment. Because it’s something where you just want to say, “Whoops!” and fix it.
It’s simply something to laugh about.
