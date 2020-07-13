Reports: Washington to shed 'Redskins' name Monday

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on FedEx Field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Redskins in Landover, Md. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Seattle-based Amazon will begin pulling Redskins team merchandise from its online marketplace. Ferguson urged the online giant to remove such merchandise it because of growing calls for the team to change what he called their use of a racial slur in the name. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)