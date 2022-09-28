LAKE PLACID — Sam Ash took first for the boys and Addison Ash took second for the girls, as Saranac lake had a great all-around performance at their meet with Boquet Valley/Moriah and Northeastern Clinton at Lake Placid on Tuesday.
Sam Ash would run a 16:28 for the Red Storm, with teammate Joke Kollmer finishing in second, running a 16:39, respectively. Blue Bombers’ Aidan Fay would crack the top-three, running a solid 17:05 in front of the home fans.
For the girls Lilly Rother would post another high finish for Lake Placid, taking first with a 20:16. Addison Ash placed second, with a 21:27, for Saranac Lake. But Lake Placid would be the one’s taking two of the top-three this time, with Kai Mckinnon finishing third, running a 21:35.
Kiera Callahan would post the highest finish of the meet for Boquet Valley/Moriah, finishing sixth with a time of 22:32. For Northeastern Clinton, it was Alex Cone in the girls race, finishing seventh with a time of 22:54.
Boy’s Results
Team
Saranac Lake 21, Lake Placid 39; Lake Placid 17, Northeastern Clinton 44; Saranac Lake 15, Northeastern Clinton 50; Saranac Lake 15, Boquet Valley/Moriah 50; Northeastern Clinton 27, Boquet Valley/Moriah 32.
Individual
1. Ash (SLCS) 16:28, 2. Kollmer (SLCS) 16:39, 3. Fay (LP) 17:05, 4. Scanio (LP) 17:34, 5. Hesseltine (SLCS) 177:57, 6. Martin (SLCS) 18:46, 7. Madden (SLCS) 19:01, 8. Fogarty (SLCS) 19:17, 9. Francis (LP) 19:20, 10. Hall (SLCS) 19:27, 11. Evans (SLCS) 19:29, 12. Daley (SLCS) 19:30, 13. Garrant (NCCS) 19:35, 14. Chavez (BVM) 19:50, 15. Perry (BVM) 20:04.
Girl’s Results
Team
Saranac Lake 25, Lake Placid 34; Lake Placid 22, Northeastern Clinton 34; Saranac Lake 17, Northeastern Clinton 46; Saranac Lake 17, Boquet Valley/Moriah 46; Northeastern Clinton 21, Boquet Valley/Moriah 34.
Individual
1. Rother (LP) 20:16, 2. Ash (SLCS) 21:27, 3. Mckinnon (LP) 21:35, 4. Peer (SLCS) 22:21, 5. Bruno (SLCS) 22:30, 6. Callahan (BVM) 22:32, 7. Cone (NCCS) 22:54, 8. Aaron (SLCS) 22:56, 9. Cohen (LP) 23:23, 10. Denkenberger (SLCS) 24:11, 11. Carpenter (SLCS) 24:26, 12. Shumway (SLCS) 24:59, 13. Ducharme (NCCS) 25:10, 14. Fay (LP) 25:33, 15. Williams (NCCS) 25:35.
Boys
Saranac 20, AuSable Valley 43
Saranac 24, Ticonderoga 36
Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 50
Ticonderoga 15, Seton Catholic 50
AuSable Valley 15, Seton Catholic 50
Girls
Saranac 15, AuSable Valley 49
Saranac 18, Ticonderoga 41
Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 50
AuSable Valley 15, Seton Catholic 50
Ticonderoga 16, Seton Catholic 50
SARANAC — The Knights took two of the top-three spots in the boys race, while the Chiefs swept in the girls race at home in what was a highly competitive meet on Tuesday. The Sentinels and Patriots also both saw top-10 finishes on the day in both races, in the four matchup.
For the boys, Samuel DeJordy took first for Seton catholic (17:25) and Ticonderoga’s Garrett Beebe followed him for second (17:44).
Maxwell Grafstein would grab third for Seton Catholic (17:52) and Celton Dupuis would finish fourth for AuSable Valley (18:32). Noah Thayer had the highest finish for Saranac in the boys race (19:08).
The Saranac girls had a great day on the trail, with Sienna Boulds (20:11) finishing first and Laura Denial (20:17) coming in right behind her for second. Ticonderoga’s Avery Blanchard would round out the top-three (21:36).
Boy’s Results
Team
Saranac 20, AuSable Valley 43; Saranac 24, Ticonderoga 36; Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 50; Ticonderoga 15, Seton Catholic 50; AuSable Valley 15, Seton Catholic 50.
Individual
1. DeJordy (SC) 17:25. 2. Beebe (TCS) 17:44, 3. Grafstein (SC) 17:52, 4. Dupuis (AVCS) 18:32, 5. Thayer (SCS) 19:08, 6. Facteau (TCS) 19:16, 7. Dormann (SCS) 19:16, 8. Morris (SCS) 19:45, 9. Kelley (SCS) 20:17, 10. Semeraro (AVCS) 20:19, 11. Lynch (SCS) 20:23, 12. Giroux (SCS) 20:51, 13. Burke (TCS) 21:36, 14. Brandt (AVCS) 21:42, 15. Mulvey (AVCS) 21:43.
Girl’s Results
Team
Saranac 15, AuSable Valley 49; Saranac 18, Ticonderoga 41; Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 50; AuSable Valley 15, Seton Catholic 50; AuSable Valley 15, Seton Catholic 50; Ticonderoga 16, Seton Catholic 50.
Individual
1. Boulds (SCS) 20:11, 2. Denial (SCS) 20:17, 3. Blanchard (TCS) 21:36, 4. Fay (SCS) 22:32, 5. Denis (SCS) 23:24, 6. Miner (SCS) 23:25, 7. Rainville (SCS) 24:03. 8. Pelkey (AVCS) 24:33, 9. Porter (TCS) 24:35, 10. Burroughs (TCS) 24:36, 11. Parent (TCS) 25:01, 12. Stacy (TCS) 25:04, 13. Sanger (SCS) 26:07, 14. Hodgson (AVCS) 26:16, 15. Hamel (SCS) 26:32.
Boys
Peru 17, Beekmantown 46
Peru 22, Plattsburgh 37
Plattsburgh 20, Beekmantown 39
Girls
Peru 15, Beekmantown 48
PERU — The Nighthawks dazzled on the trail Tuesday, sweeping the top-three in both boys and girls races in their meet versus the Hornets and Eagles. Ryan Squire (17:54) and Maddy Welc (22:01) would each bring home first in their respective races, for the host team.
Following Squire was a whole flock of Nighthawks, as Connor Duda (17:56), Landon Pandolph (18:15) and Zack Morgan (18:27) would all take top-four finishes. Jon Slick (18:52) would finish sixth, the highest for the Eagles and Sam Barney (19:09) would take the top spot for the Hornets, respectively.
In the girls race against Beekmantown, Peru saw Brenna LaHart and Ophelia Breen tie for second place, each running a time of 22:49. Lexie Rostak (25:24) would take the highest finish for Beekmantown, finding sixth.
The next big race day comes next Tuesday, with three meets at 4:30 p.m.
Boy’s Results
Team
Peru 17, Beekmantown 46; Peru 22, Plattsburgh37; Plattsburgh 20, Beekmantown 39.
Individual
1. Squire (PCS) 17:54, 2. Duda (PCS) 17:56, 3. Pandolph (PCS) 18:15, 4. Morgan (PCS) 18:27, 5. Cortright (PCS) 18:42, 6. Slick (BCS) 18:52, 7. Tedesco (PCS) 18:58, 8. Barney (PHS) 19:09, 9. Lederman (PCS) 19:15, 10. Peters (PCS) 19:37, 11. Graves (PCS) 19:47, 12. Moffet (PCS) 19:49, 13. Bibeau (BCS) 19:49, 14. Mero (PCS) 19:53, 15. Fitzwater (PHS) 20:08.
Girl’s Results
Team
Peru 15, Beekmantown 48
Individual
1. Welc (PCS) 22:01, 2. LaHart (PCS) 22:49, 3. Breen (PCS) 22:49, 4. Benway (PCS) 25:15, 5. R. Chamberlain (PCS) 25:18, 6. Rostak (BCS) 25:24, 7. C. Chamberlain (PCS) 26:08, 8. Finlaw (PCS) 26:50, 9. LaPlante (PCS) 27:16, 10. Beauharnois (PCS) 27:47, 11. Pandolph (PCS) 29:06, 12. Benware (BCS) 29:21, 13. Jewell (BCS) 31:10, 14. Hamel (BCS) 31:16, 15. Bishop (BCS) 31:39.
