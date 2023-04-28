SaranacLake1

OVERALL RESULTS

Saranac Lake 118, Northeastern Clinton 6

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Bickford, Ash, Madden, Martin).

110 hurdles- 1, SLCS, Hewett, 15.9.

100 dash- 1, SLCS, Wolford, 11.2.

1600 run- 1, SLCS, Ash, 4:48.

400 relay- 1, SLCS (Schenk, Kite, Nobles, Wolford), 48.4.

400 hurdles- 1, SLCS, Sinclair, 1:06.

800 run- 1, SLCS, Bick, 2:18.

200 dash- 1, SLCS, Wolford, 23.4.

3200 run- 1, SLCS, Ash, 10:39.

High jump- 1, SLCS, Hewett, 5’2’’.

Long jump- 1, SLCS, Kite, 16.5.

Triple jump- 1, SLCS, Mitch, 47.5.

Shot put- 1, SLCS, Mitch, 47.5.

Discus- 1, SLCS, Ellsworth, 133’10’’.

Multiple event winners- Wolford (SLCS), Ash (SLCS), Hewett (SLCS).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you