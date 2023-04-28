OVERALL RESULTS
Saranac Lake 118, Northeastern Clinton 6
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Bickford, Ash, Madden, Martin).
110 hurdles- 1, SLCS, Hewett, 15.9.
100 dash- 1, SLCS, Wolford, 11.2.
1600 run- 1, SLCS, Ash, 4:48.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Schenk, Kite, Nobles, Wolford), 48.4.
400 hurdles- 1, SLCS, Sinclair, 1:06.
800 run- 1, SLCS, Bick, 2:18.
200 dash- 1, SLCS, Wolford, 23.4.
3200 run- 1, SLCS, Ash, 10:39.
High jump- 1, SLCS, Hewett, 5’2’’.
Long jump- 1, SLCS, Kite, 16.5.
Triple jump- 1, SLCS, Mitch, 47.5.
Shot put- 1, SLCS, Mitch, 47.5.
Discus- 1, SLCS, Ellsworth, 133’10’’.
Multiple event winners- Wolford (SLCS), Ash (SLCS), Hewett (SLCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.