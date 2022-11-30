LAKE PLACID — The Red Storm opened their season up with a resounding conference victory Tuesday night, handling the Blue Bombers, 73-19, on the road. The visiting Red Storm wasted no time in establishing their 3-point prowess either, lacing seven from behind the arc in the win.
It was pure dominance for Saranac Lake, right from the opening tip. The group got going early, enough to produce a 30-plus point advantage at the half. Saranac Lake didn’t seem to let up either, holding Lake Placid to just eight points in the second half to secure the blowout win.
The score differential was in large part due to the Red Storm’s red-hot long distance shooting, as Caleb Akey led the team with four 3’s, followed by Elvir Cecunjanin, Logan Martelle and Carter Hewitt, who each knocked down a three of their own. What might be more impressive than the long range shooting barrage is that the Red Storm secured the lopsided victory all without making a free throw.
Akey was impressive throughout, leading Saranac Lake with 24 points, however it seemed everyone on the team had something to contribute, as the group had eight players record a point in the win.
For the Blue Bombers, Seb Cecunjanin was one of the groups few bright spots, scoring wise, leading the team with 12, respectively, in the loss.
After starting their season in the win column, Saranac Lake will seek to build off this early momentum in their next matchup on Thursday, back on the road versus Chateaugay, at 7 p.m.. Lake Placid will play a day later in their next contest, Friday, at home versus Chazy, at 6 p.m..
Saranac Lake 73, Lake Placid 19
Saranac Lake (73)
Ladue 2-0-4, Navarro 4-0-8, M. Cirikovic 2-0-4, Akey 10-0-24, E.Cecunjanin 2-0-5, Owens 4-0-8, Faubert 0-0-0, Martelle 3-0-7, Rivers 2-0-4, Hewitt 4-0-9, E.Cirikovic 0-0-0. TOTALS: 33-0-73.
Lake Placid (19)
Colby 0-0-0, S.Cecunjanin 5-0-12, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 0-0-0,Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Jordon 2-1-5, Wood 1-0-2. TOTALS: 8-1-19.
Halftime- SLCS, 47-11.
3-point field goals- Saranac Lake (7) Akey 4, E. Cecunjanin 1, Martelle 1, Hewitt 1. Lake Placid (2) S. Cecunjanin 2.
Boquet Valley 51
Bolton 27
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins soared to their first victory of the young season Tuesday, taking down the Bolton Eagles, 51-27. Jackson Hooper put together a dazzling, double-double performance to help carry his team to victory as well, posting 25 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
“It was a nice start to the season for us,” said Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer.
That it was for the Griffins as they were able to open up an impressive, 29-7, at the end of the first half. In the second half, the Eagles would outscore the home squadron, 21-20, but it would be too little too late, as they would fall by a 14-point margin.
“We came out of the half a little sluggish and Bolton took advantage of that but we responded and picked it up on the defensive end to close out the game strong,” said Pulsifer.
On the defensive end it was Ben Burdo leading the way for Boquet Valley, with a pesky five steals. The group was equally as effective on the offensive end of the floor as well, knocking down six threes in the victory.
For Bolton, Jaxon Egloff was doing everything he could to put points on the board, leading the team in points with 13; Jace Hubert followed him with eight. However, the two-man scoring duo wasn’t enough and the Eagles open their season with a loss.
Bolton will next travel to AuSable Valley on Friday for their next contest, at 8 p.m., still seeking their first win. Boquet Valley, now 1-0, will have to wait until Monday, Dec. 5, for their next taste of game-action, when they travel to Northern Adirondack for a non-conference clash, at 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley 51, Bolton 27
Bolton (27)
French 0-0-0, Egloff 5-1-13, Hubert 3-1-8, Eager 1-0-2, Kelly 0-0-0, Trowbridge 1-0-2, Hens 0-0-0, Morehouse 0-0-0, Becker 0-0-0, Foy 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-2-27.
BVCS (51)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 10-2-25, Burdo 3-0-6, Liberi 0-0-0, Buehler 2-0-6, Gay 2-0-4, Leibeck 1-0-3, Rice 3-1-7, Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 23-3-51.
Halftime- BVCS, 29-7.
3-point field goals- Bolton (3). BVCS (6).
Keene 47
Willsboro 16
KEENE VALLEY — The Beavers stood tall at home Tuesday to collect their first victory of the season, downing the Warriors, 47-16. It was a gritty opening, conference win for the Beavers, Vann Morrelli shone offensively, leading his group with 23 points.
While the score ended for Keene with a whopping, 21-point margin of victory, this was in fact a tightly contested matchup at halftime. Keene was able to establish a 20-10 lead at the break, but it was the second half where they really left their mark. Keene took control late, holding Willsboro to just six points in the second half, while putting the game out of reach on the offensive end.
Morrelli wasn’t the only Beaver in double-digits, as Soren Jacobsen was second on the team in points, with 10; Jonny Caito would follow them with eight, including a pair of three-pointers.
Keene will continue their two-game homestand to open up the year in their next game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, when they host Seton Catholic, at 6:30 p.m. Willsboro, who defeated Wells on Monday, will play their third game of what is a busy week for the team on Friday, when they host Indian Lake/Long Lake, at 6:30 p.m.
Keene 47, Willsboro 16
Willsboro (16)
Morrill 0-0-0, Reynolds 5-1-11, Lee 2-0-5, Jaquish 0-0-0, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagner 0-0-0. TOTALS: 7-2-16.
Keene (47)
Caito 3-0-8, Harmer 0-0-0, Morrelli 10-3-23, Sprague 3-0-6, Robjent 0-0-0, Jacobson 5-0-10. TOTALS: 21-3-47.
Halftime- KCS, 20-10.
3-point field goals- Willsboro (1) Lee. Keene (2) Caito.
GIRLS
Willsboro 33
Keene 21
WILLSBORO — The Warriors continued their strong start to the season as they fended off Beavers, winning 33-21.
Pushing out to a 16-6 lead at halftime, Willsboro kept its lead as it outscored Keene 17-15 in the second half. It was a solid defensive showing for the host as they only allowed seven field goals across the entire match, with two of them being three pointers.
Senior Isabella Harrison had another strong performance for the Warriors with 20 points adding numerous rebounds on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court. Teammates Kyle Crowningshield and McKinley Belzile added four points each to the winning effort.
For the Beavers Haylie Buysse contributed 10 points to the cause while Marley Harmer added seven. Both girls added one three pointer each.
“Willsboro hosted Keene and an excellent game of basketball was played,” Willsboro head Shannon Passno said.
“The Warriors played a strong, defensive game, shutting down Keene in the first half and the start of the second.”
Willsboro returns to the court Friday as they host Indian Lake/Long Lake, looking to push their winning streak to three games. Keene aims to find the winning ways when they host Whitesboro on Saturday.
Willsboro 33, Keene 21
Keene (21)
VanNess 1-0-2, LaValle 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-2, Harmer 3-0-7, Buysse 2-5-10, Smith 0-0-0. TOTALS: 7-5-21.
Willsboro (33)
Le. Nolette 0-1-1, La. Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 1-0-2, Reithel 0-0-0, Lacey Nolette 1-0-2, Crowningshield 2-0-4, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 2-0-4, Harrison 10-0-20. TOTALS: 16-1-33.
Halftime- 16-6.
3-point field goals- Keene (2) Harmer, Buysse.
