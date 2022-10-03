TICONDEROGA — While things haven’t been perfect for the Saranac Lake football team, the team keeps on winning.
Led by a balanced offensive attack that combined for 377 total yards of offense, the team earned a 40-13 victory over the Ticonderoga Sentinels on the road. The win pushed Saranac Lake’s record to 3-1 on the season.
Junior wide-out Markus Navarra had a career-day, recording 166 receiving yards on seven catches while also scoring two touchdowns. Navarra also recorded his first career interception in the game.
“Markus tonight was what we were waiting for Markus to be,” Red Storm head coach Eric Bennett said. “He came into his own tonight and we’re excited because that’s just such a dynamic weapon and it opens up things everywhere else for us. We’re going to keep coming to him.”
On Saranac Lake’s 32 total snaps of offense, the team was split dead-even on pass plays and run plays at 16. Finding success through the air was something Saranac Lake’s offense needed — the team had relied heavily on its run game for most of the season.
Despite having just seven carries, the Red Storm’s senior running back Carter Hewitt was able to rush for 100 yards for the third time this season. Hewitt’s longest carry of the game came on a 44-yard touchdown run the opening drive of the second half. In just four games this season, Hewitt has run for 586 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.
For the Sentinels, quarterback Kam Vigliotti led the charge with 127 yards of total offense while scoring two touchdowns — one coming on the ground and the other through the air, which came in the final seconds of the game.
“Our biggest goal was just to put some points on the board and to make it a little more respectable,” Sentinels head coach Heath Geiser said. “We did it for the kids, the crowd and it’s all about the kids. Just trying to get some momentum for next week.”
Saranac Lake got off to a great start, forcing a Ticonderoga punt on the game’s opening possession and then driving down the field on three plays to reach the end zone with the Red Storm’s Nick Munn scoring on a six-yard carry.
Saranac Lake, who was without its starting kicker, succeeded on the two-point conversion on a rushing attempt from Hewitt to put the Red Storm up 8-0 with just 3:30 gone in the game.
On the Sentinels’ next drive, Saranac Lake’s defense was able to force and recover a fumble at mid-field. After four quick plays on offense, the Red Storm’s quarterback Brady Roberts found a wide-open Navarra for a 36-yard strike.
Roberts then made a short pass to Kaden Darrah, toward the sideline. With two defenders on him, Darrah dove for the endzone, just narrowly hitting the pylon before falling out of bounds to make the score 16-0.
“I was excited that our kids executed right off the start,” Bennett said. “They made plays, they were tight and they understood their assignments. We were able to move the ball and stop any momentum from them.”
After back-to-back drives for Saranac Lake resulted in touchdowns, the Ticonderoga defense came away with an interception on the Red Storm’s third drive when Roberts’ pass hit off the hands of Munn, before bouncing perfectly into the hands of Ticonderoga’s Landon Frasier.
With the ball on their own six-yard line, Ticonderoga lined up in a Wildcat formation and the Saranac Lake defense read it like a book. Hewitt sacked the Sentinels’ Thomas Montalbano in the back of the endzone for a two-point safety.
The Red Storm then scored again to close out the first half, with Logan Hathaway rambling in for a 15-yard run, which was followed by a successful run from Roberts on the two-point attempt to make the score 26-0 at halftime.
Saranac Lake added two more touchdowns in the third quarter on the long run from Hewitt and a 48-yard pass from the Red Storm’s backup quarterback Evan Willett to Navarra.
The passing touchdown was not only Willett’s first career passing touchdown, but it was his first career throw as well. Saranac Lake’s Kaleb Mitchell ran in for the two-point conversion to make the score 40-0.
Trailing 40-0 at the start of the fourth quarter, Ticonderoga put together a solid march that ended with Vigliotti diving up into the endzone to erase the shutout. Montalbano made the extra point to make the score 40-7.
“I give a lot of credit to Ti. They are clearly rebuilding, but they are doing a great job with their program and I couldn’t be happier for them to see them score,” Bennett said. “This is the first time they’ve scored all year and good for them. It’s a step for them and a step for us.”
On the Red Storm’s next drive, the Sentinels’ defense forced a turnover on downs, and with little time remaining Ticonderoga marched to mid-field on seven plays. With just a few seconds left on the clock, Vigliotti launched a deep pass to Montalbano, who came up with the ball between two defenders and ran into the endzone.
“We played a little better (on Friday). Obviously, it wasn’t the way we wanted to end the game,” Geiser said. “But one thing I can say about the team is that they never give up, they always fight. We’re just trying to progressively get better each week. That’s our goal. We’re trying to put things together for week nine.”
With the loss, Ticonderoga dropped to 0-4 and will look to improve when it travels to Peru on Friday at 7 p.m. The Red Storm will have to put their best foot forward, as the team hosts the Moriah Vikings on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Vikings are currently 5-0 and have allowed just 12 points all season long.
--
Saranac Lake 40, Ticonderoga 13
SLCS 16 10 14 0 - 40
TCS 0 0 0 13 - 13
Scoring
First Quarter
SL- Munn 6 run (Hewitt run), 3:30
SL- Navarra 36 pass from Roberts (Darrah pass from Roberts), 6:18
Second Quarter
SL- Safety, tackle by Hewitt, 4:44
SL- Hathaway 15 run (Roberts run), 6:07
Third Quarter
SL- Hewitt 44 run (Pass failed), 1:08
SL- Navarra 48 pass from Willett (Mitchell run), 3:40
Fourth Quarter
TI - Vigliotti 2 run (Montalbano kick), 2:34
TI- Montalbano 50 pass from Vigliotti (Kick missed), 12:00
Individual statistics
Rushing
TI- Vigliotti 7-22 TD, Smith 7-2, McTyler 5-32, Montalbano 9-35, Frasier 4-14. Totals: 32-105 TD.
SL- Hewitt 7-100 TD, Munn 1-6 TD, Hathaway 1-15 TD, Mitchell 1-15, Ducatt 2-5, Willet 1-20, Rivers: 2-2, Moffatt: 1-(-6). Totals: 16-160 3TDs.
Passing
TI - Vigliotti 6-14-1-105 TD.
SL- Roberts 9-14-1-157 TD, Willett 2-2-0-60 TD. Totals: 11-16-1-217 2TDs.
Receiving
TI- Montalbano 3-70 TD, Drinkwine 2-26, Frasier 1-9. Totals: 6-105 TD.
SL- Navarra 7-166 2TDs, Munn 1-32, Hewitt 1-1, Willett 1-6, Minnie 1-12. Totals: 11-217 2TDs.
Interceptions
TI- Frasier.
SL- Navarra.
