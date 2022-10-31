SARANAC LAKE — After dropping its last three games, things haven’t looked that great for the Saranac Lake football team. But when the Red Storm recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s Section VII Class C semifinal game and turned the field position into points, the tide started to shift.
From then on, things only got better for Saranac Lake. The team powered themselves to a 35-7 win over the AuSable Valley Patriots at Wilson Raymond Field.
After recovering the opening kickoff fumble, the Red Storm drove 30 yards on four straight runs from senior running back Carter Hewitt, before he scored from 12 yards out.
Right before the end of the first quarter, sophomore Landon LaDue scored Saranac Lake’s second touchdown of the game on a five-yard sweep to the outside of the field. Red Storm kicker Landon Faubert nailed all five of his extra-point attempts.
Saranac Lake found immediate success in the run game, churning up 292 yards on 39 carries, with most of the bulk coming from Hewitt, who led the team with 173 rushing yards on 23 carries. He also recorded three touchdowns on the ground and one through the air on a 12-yard pass from senior quarterback Brady Roberts.
Hewitt’s 173 yards on the ground was enough to give him 1,000 rushing yards on the season, making him the second running back in the school’s history to rush for more than 1,000 yards twice in a varsity career.
“Carter deserves everything he gets,” Red Storm head coach Eric Bennett said. “You couldn’t ask for a kinder, better competitor. He’s obviously blessed with some natural talent, but he’s worked really hard at it as well, and like a lot of our guys out here, he’s just a total pleasure to coach. It’s nice to have him. I’ll tell you that.”
AuSable Valley quarterback Carson Garcia paced his team’s offense. Garcia completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts while throwing for 195 yards. He also threw his team’s only touchdown of the game to Korvin Dixon from nine yards out.
While Garcia found a bit of success through the air, the Red Storm defense came ready to play and held the Patriots to 68 rushing yards, while recording three sacks and three forced fumbles.
“We left a couple of games out there this year. I think our defense has played really well, it’s our offense that has struggled at times,” Bennett said. “Our defense is steady. They’re aggressive kids, they’re flying to the ball and coach Hayden put together a great gameplan and hopefully, we’ll have another one for this weekend.”
Holding on to a 14-7 lead, Saranac Lake pulled away with a two-score lead right before intermission when Roberts threw a short pass to Hewitt, who made a toe-tapping touchdown catch in the back of the endzone.
On the opening drive of the second half, Hewitt ran 62 yards on just two plays to take a 28-7 advantage. He also scored the Red Storm’s final touchdown of the game on a five-yard carry in the fourth quarter.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. I’ve been saying it all year,” Patriots head coach Kyle Nolan said. “We’re young and we do young things. We get ourselves in first and long situations, which are hard to come out of. We get a big play and we might fumble — we just make mistakes. It’s part of growing pains. I just feel horrible for the seniors, they’ve come out and worked and we’ve probably had one of the best offseasons ever at the school and it was led by the seniors, who made guys show up and put the work in. I couldn’t as for anything more than them. I just feel horrible for the way it turned out for them.
“Coach Bennett does a great job over there and they’re a great team,” he added. “Carter Hewitt’s a man. He’s a good ball player and they block well up front. They do the right things, which is a good learning example for our kids to see how things are done and hopefully progress.”
The Patriots dropped to 3-6 overall with the loss, while the Red Storm improved to 4-4. The win also advanced Saranac Lake to the sectional Class C championship game against Saranac Central Friday at Plattsburgh High School at 7 p.m.
The game will be a rematch of last year’s sectional championship game, which resulted in a 36-35 overtime victory for the Red Storm.
“I think we just need to make sure that we are as prepared as we can be to play some sound fundamental,” Bennett said. “To make as few mistakes as possible and get ready to go up against a well-coached, well-balanced strong team.”
