PLATTSBURGH — When Landon Ladue heaved up a halfcourt shot that hit off the rim at the end of the first quarter, it was pretty clear that the Saranac Lake boys basketball team needed more than a miraculous finish to top the Beekmantown Eagles on Friday in their first Section VII, Class B championship game since 2007.
In front of a packed gymnasium, both teams batted until the very end, but the Eagles ultimately came out on top, defeating the Red Storm 58-50 at Clinton Community College. The win solidified Beekmantown’s first boy’s basketball sectional title since 2013.
The Eagles led 48-46 with 3:10 left in the game and used a full-court press defense to slow down Saranac Lake. Beekmantown finished the game on a 10-4 run, due to some key shots from Brady Mannix and Josh Bergin. The pair combined for 18 of the team’s 24 points in the fourth quarter, with most of their points coming from the free-throw line.
Despite coming up short, Red Storm head coach Daryl Crist said he was proud of how his team handled the championship game atmosphere.
“We were right there, it just slipped a little bit,” Crist said. “I’ve been very impressed with how they stayed together and fought together and stayed with things right to the end. The seniors, especially. I give a lot of credit to them as leaders of the program. They were able to provide that leadership to get us here. Hopefully, they can remember the ride that they had this year — getting further than they ever had in their career.”
In Crist’s first year as the head coach of Saranac Lake, the team finished with a 13-9 record — the second time in a decade that the Red Storm finished with double-digit wins.
“The progress that they made at the start of the year to playing in the championship game is really credit to the boys,” Crist said, “they’ve listened to and they’ve bought into what the program wanted. For that, we are grateful and proud of them.”
Saranac Lake’s Markus Navarra led all scorers with 20 points. Crist said one of the team’s biggest focal points heading into the title game was to get the ball to Navarra.
“We wanted to get him the ball on the block,” Crist said. “He plays through contact. Give a lot of credit to him. He’s oftentimes the biggest guy, guys just seem to hang on him and he doesn’t seem to get frustrated and he just keeps going. I’m really impressed and proud of how he played in the championship game.”
Red Storm guards LaDue and Caleb Akey provided some much-needed offensive production. LaDue scored 12 points, while Akey — the team’s leading scorer — recorded 11, including a three-pointer.
Beekmantown led 16-14 after one quarter, but Saranac Lake was able to tie the game 22-22 at the half. In the third quarter, both teams traded points, with neither squad holding more than a five-point advantage.
Nathan Parliament paced the Eagles with 16 points. Burgin and Mannix also turned in solid performances. Burgin scored 15 points, while Mannix had 12.
Following the win, Beekmantown advanced to the Class B regional semifinals today where the team will take on the Section X Champions, the Potsdam Sandstoners at SUNY Potsdam.
While the Red Storm’s hopes of winning their first sectional championship since 1998 fell short, the team will return seven players from its regular season roster, including four starters.
“We’ve got a great core coming back and we’ve got a great core coming up from the JV, that had a really good year,” Crist said. “The program is in really good shape.
“I just can’t say enough about how hard these kids worked,” he added. “They wanted to (win) tonight (really) bad. I’m so proud of how they handled the championship atmosphere. We’ve never been here to handle it and that was a tough game. That was physical and grueling and the boys just made us so proud.”
