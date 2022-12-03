CORTLAND — The Red Dragons had never beaten the Cardinals, since they first started playing each other in 2001. In 51 contests, Cortland had lost 50 times and drew once. However, that all changed Friday night when the Red Dragons shutout the Cardinals, 1-0.
The Red Dragons had come so close to breaking the losing streak last season, yet fell just short in overtime, 4-3. This time, they flipped the script and gave the home faithful something extra to celebrate.
It only took one goal to get the job done as well. Mia Hlasnick would score in the second period, which would eventually prove to be the difference maker as the Red Dragon defense was stymying the Cardinals on the other end.
“We came out flat. We let Cortland take the game to us and we played the game on our heels and we can’t play the game like that,” said Houle. “Obviously, you have give credit to the opponent but I didn’t think we were sharp and I don’t think we came out with the type of intensity we need we play a quality opponent”
Right from the opening faceoff it seemed the Cardinals were in for a tougher task than they might’ve expected. The Red Dragons were entering the match on a three-game losing streak but didn’t show it, as they started the first period by outshooting the Cardinals, 6-0, and maintaining possession in the Cardinal zone for much of that span.
Towards the end of the opening frame, the Cardinals would start to settle in, outshooting the Red Dragons, 5-3, to end the period. However, neither goalkeeper was ready to surrender a score just yet, as both sides were blanked after the first 20-minutes.
After the intermission, the Cardinals came out firing. They would outshoot the Red Dragons, 16-11 in the second period, yet goalkeeper Molly Goergen would stop all 16, continuing to keep the usually high-flying Cardinal offense off the board.
While Cortland saw limited opportunities in the second period, they made sure to capitalize. Halfway through the period, Cortland would intercept a Plattsburgh pass, and after passes from Beth McArthur and Molly McCabe, Hlasnick would take a wrist shot that whizzed into the top-right corner of the net, for a 1-0 lead.
Cortland would take their one-goal advantage into the third period, making it just the second time all season in which Plattsburgh would trail heading into the final frame. Needing a score to avoid a second loss in three games, Plattsburgh began to show a real sense of urgency.
Yet the Cortland defense, as they did for much of the contest, continued to limit and halt their scoring opportunities, securing the shutout.
In a low scoring affair such as this, the goaltenders were the real stars of the show. Red Dragons Molly Goergen stopped 30 shots in the game, while Cardinals’ goalie Lilla Nease stopped 26, including some dazzling saves to keep her team down only one score.
“She [Nease] was great. She kept us in the game and gave us a chance to be in the game and honestly that’s all you can ask,” said Houle.
For the ninth-ranked Cardinals, who are now 8-2 after losing two of their past three games, this loss is sure to be motivation as they look towards their next contest. However, in order to get back to their winning ways, they’ll first have to take on Oswego today, at 3 p.m. Not only will the game being challenge as it is the Cardinals second road game in as many days, but it comes against an Oswego team that ranks fifteen in D-III women’s hockey and are currently on a eight-game winning streak
“Hopefully this is a wake up call for us heading into tomorrow’s game with Oswego, who’ve beaten Courtland twice,” said Houle. “Losing a game should be enough motivation for our next game and we’ll see what we’re made of tomorrow.”
—
Cortland 1, Plattsburgh 0
PSU 0 0 0 — 0
CORT 0 1 0 — 1
Second Period- COR, Hlasnick (McCabe, McArthur), 10:55
Shots- 30-27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.